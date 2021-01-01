Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ronaldo and Ramsey could leave as part of Juve rebuild

Ronaldo and Ramsey could leave as part of Juve rebuild
The Turin club is considering a pivot into a new, younger era without the duo
Cristiano Ronaldo and Aaron Ramsey may be on the way out at Juventus as the club prepares for a rebuild.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Ronaldo is set to hold talks with Juventus over his future while Ramsey may also be set to leave.
Juve will now look to build around Federico Chiesa, Weston McKennie and Matthijs de Ligt as they move into a new era.
Former USMNT midfielder Clark joins Whitecaps staff
Ricardo Clark has joined the Vancouver Whitecaps coaching staff, the club confirmed.
The former Houston Dynamo midfielder earned 34 U.S. men's national team caps during his playing career.
“We are very happy to welcome Ricardo to our coaching staff,” said Whitecaps boss Marc Dos Santos. “We wanted to bring into the staff someone who had been in the league, experience overseas and on the international stage, as well as a passion towards coaching and working with young players.
"Ricardo brings tremendous experience and we look forward to welcoming him to the team as he takes this next step in his coaching career.”
Wijnaldum a target for Inter
Liverpool star Georginio Wijnaldum remains on Inter's radar, reports CalcioMercato.
Inter have had several conversations with Wijnaldum's agent, although talks have stalled recently.
At the moment, Inter are looking at other players, but interest does remain in bringing in Wijnaldum.
Ajax starlet Brobbey set to join RB Leipzig
Ajax starlet Brian Brobbey will join RB Leipzig next season, reports Fabrizio Romano.
Brobbey will leave Ajax on a free transfer as his contract expires this summer.
Lepizig have already agreed to personal terms with the youngster, who scored in Ajax's win over Young Boys on Thursday.
Laporta sets sights on Aguero
New Barcelona president Joan Laporta is setting his sights on signing Sergio Aguero this summer, according to Le10 Sport.
Barca manger Ronald Koeman prefers Memphis Depay, but it is Aguero that Laporta believes is the man to lead Barca's attack.
The ultimate goal is to sign Erling Haaland but, should that not come to pass, Aguero is the prioritized cheaper alternative in Laporta's eyes.
Minnesota release midfielder Gleadle
Minnesota United have released midfielder Sam Gleadle, the club confirmed.
Gleadle joined Minnesota as a depth signing in late 2020 after previously featuring for Reno 1868 FC.
Odegaard: I've felt at home at Arsenal since day one!
On-loan midfielder Martin Odegaard says he feels at home at Arsenal.
The Norwegian star scored Arsenal's first goal in a 3-1 win over Olympiacos on Thursday.