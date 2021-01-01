Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Sule on Chelsea's transfer wish list

Dortmund plot Sancho replacement (Bild)
Borussia Dortmund want to stay a step ahead of Jadon Sancho's potential departure this summer, lining up attacking targets who could ease the pain of that substantial creative loss.
Bild say in-form PSV forward Donyell Malen is a primary transfer option. The pacey 22-year-old has scored nine times and assisted five times in 19 league appearances this year.
Monza consider Ribery swoop
Monza director Adriano Galliani told Teleradiostereo that the club is interested in signing Franck Ribery if it secures promotion this season.
Ribery's contract at Fiorentina will run out after the current campaign.
Brobbey to leave Ajax
Overmars: 'We have done everything we could to keep him at Ajax.'
Mourinho finds 'common ground' with Alli following PSG interest
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho revealed he has held talks with Dele Alli after the midfielder was a target for Paris Saint-Germain in January.
Alli, who has been sparsely used by Mourinho in the 2020-21 season, emerged as a target at Parc des Princes when former manager Mauricio Pochettino took over from Thomas Tuchel.
A loan switch failed to go through, however, leaving the midfielder in north London until at least the end of this season.
Abreu set to join 30th club
Veteran striker Sebastian Abreu is set to line up for his 30th team at Brazil's Athletic Club, the Minas Gerais side confirmed to Globoesporte.
The 44-year-old will play in the Mineirao state championship, having already clinched the world record for most clubs represented by a single player during his wandering career.
Erick Torres re-signs for Atlanta United
Sule given Bayern backing amid Chelsea links
Hansi Flick has offered his backing to Niklas Sule after the Bayern Munich defender was linked with a summer transfer to Chelsea.
Reports in Germany have claimed that the 25-year-old has been added to Chelsea’s transfer wishlist along with fellow Bundesliga defenders David Alaba and Dayot Upamecano.
Sule, who is under contract at the Allianz Arena until 2022, has made 20 appearances in all competitions for Bayern this season,] but has only started two of the club’s last six Bundesliga fixtures.
Che agrees to join Bayern on loan from FC Dallas
United States youth star Justin Che has agreed to join Bayern Munich on loan from FC Dallas - according to ESPN.
The 17-year-old will move to Allianz Arena pending approval from FIFA, who must first sign off on the transfer due to his status as a "minor".
Che trained with Bayern throughout January, and now looks set to spend the next six months with the German champions.
Real Madrid may put Vinicius Jr up for sale
Real Madrid may put Vinicius Junior up for sale in the summer transfer window - according to AS.
The Blancos are considering sanctioning the Brazilian's departure to free up funds amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has adversely affected the club's finances.
Vinicius no longer enjoys the full faith of Madrid officials, with the 20-year-old currently enduring another mediocre season at Santiago Bernabeu.
Mahrez isn't happy at Man City, says Algeria boss
Riyad Mahrez "isn't happy" at Manchester City, according to Algeria boss Djamel Belmadi.
Mahrez has featured in 119 games across all competitions for City since completing a £60 million ($82m) move to the Etihad Stadium from Leicester in the summer of 2018.
The 29-year-old has contributed 31 goals and 31 assists to the Blues' cause while also winning the Premier League and FA Cup, along with the Carabao Cup twice, but has found himself in and out of Pep Guardiola's starting XI.
Riedewald signs Palace extension
Ighalo to join Al-Shabab
Odion Ighalo has agreed a deal to sign for Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab, journalist Fabrizio Romano reports.
The former Manchester United striker's loan deal with the Red Devils ended in January and he is now apparently all set to join Al-Shabab on a permanent deal from Shanghai Shenhua.
Liverpool goalkeeper Jaros joins St Patrick's Athletic on loan
Ricken confirms Ajax talent Rijkhoff has signed for Dortmund
Dortmund youth coordinator Lars Ricken has revealed that the Bundesliga club have won the race to sign Ajax youngster Julian Rijkhoff.
Speaking to Ruhr Nachrichten, Dortmund legend Ricken said: "We are happy to have won Julian Rijkhoff for Borussia Dortmund."
The 16-year-old forward has reportedly signed a three-year contract and scored nine goals in the Dutch Under-17 league during the 2020-21 season.
Crystal Palace snap up duo for U-23 squad
Braithwaite reject West Brom move
Martin Braithwaite declined the chance to join West Brom in the January transfer window as he wanted to stay and fight for his place at Barcelona, Mundo Deportivo reports.
Sam Allardyce's side requested a loan that included a purchase option, although the Dane did not want to join a team struggling towards the bottom of the Premier League table.
Chelsea have added Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule to their summer transfer wish list, Sport Bild reports.
The Blues already had their eye on two players from the Bundesliga as they search for a new centre-back, with both David Alaba and Dayot Upamecano reportedly targets.
And Sule's name has now reportedly been added to the list, with the Germany international potentially looking at leaving should Bayern win the race to sign RB Leipzig star Upamecano.
Man Utd, City & Liverpool interested in Villa's Chukwuemeka
Aston Villa youngster Carney Chukwuemeka is the subject of interest from Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool - according to The Times.
All three Premier League giants are tracking the 17-year-old midfielder, who signed his first professional contract at Villa Park in October last year.
Chukwuemeka has featured in 11 league games for Villa's U23 side this season, contributing three assists to their cause.
Man City-linked Armstrong set to sign new QPR deal
Manchester City-linked Sinclair Armstrong set to sign new deal at Queens Park Rangers - according to talkSPORT.
City, Crystal Palace and Celtic have all been credited with an interest in the 17-year-old, who moved to Loftus Road from Shamrock Rovers in October.
Armstrong was only given a short-term deal initially, but he is now set to commit to a long-term contract with QPR.
Juve still keen on Milik
Juventus are still keen on Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 26-year-old was heavily linked with the Bianconeri before joining Marseille on loan from Napoli in the winter transfer window.
Juve haven't given up on signing Milik though, and could reignite their interest at the end of the season.
'Sell him now if you want money!' - Pogba's brother warns Man Utd
Paul Pogba's brother has warned Manchester United that they need to look at selling him now if they want to earn a transfer fee, claiming that he will be willing to leave on a free transfer.
The Frenchman has constantly been linked with a move away from Old Trafford, having been outspoken about his ambitions to take in a new challenge abroad at some point.
Back in October 2020, the 27-year-old revealed that playing for Real Madrid has been a long-held "dream" for him, and United's decision to trigger the one-year extension option in his contract did little to curtail speculation over his future.
Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United did not sign a big-money centre-back in January because they are waiting for Dayot Upamecano in the summer.
The Reds brought in Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak on cut-price moves while Chelsea and United did not sign a defender despite being linked with several targets.
Upamecano - who according to the Mirror has a £38 million release clause which activates in the summer - is said to be the reason for the inertia, as all three clubs have their eyes on the highly rated RB Leipzig defender and are keen to bring him in ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.
Gerrard explains Ofoborh transfer decision
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has explained why new signing Nnamdi Ofoborh will not join the Ibrox club until the summer.
The Scottish Premiership leaders signed the 21-year-old defensive midfielder on deadline day from Bournemouth, however he will stay on loan at Wycombe Wanderers for the remainder of the season.
Gerrard said: “In the midfield area, we are fighting for numbers right now so there wasn’t really a rush or need to push that one through. I’m really pleased he has gone to Wycombe to play games. He wasn’t getting much game time at Bournemouth so there was a slight concern that he might have missed half a season when he joined up with us in the summer."
Bournemouth sack manager Tindall
Bournemouth have sacked manager Jason Tindall following a run of four games without a win.
The Cherries, relegated from the Premier League last season, said in a club statement: "It is a decision which has not been taken lightly, given Jason’s outstanding commitment to the club as a player, assistant manager and manager.
"However, recent performances and results have fallen well below the board’s expectations. We feel a change is needed now in order to give the club the best possible chance of achieving the goals that were clearly set out last summer."
'I'm like Hakimi and Cuadrado' - Roma new boy Reynolds
Roma new boy Bryan Reynolds has compared himself to Serie A stars Achraf Hakimi and Juan Cuadrado in his first press conference with the Italian side.
United States full back Reynolds has moved to Rome from FC Dallas following a protracted transfer saga which at one stage had him on the verge of joining Juventus.
Reynolds is not low on confidence however, telling reporters: "Attacking is one of my strengths. I am a fast and strong player and I cross well. I see myself in Hakimi and Cuadrado."
Liverpool's new sponsorship deal with Nike could be a deciding factor in their move for Kylian Mbappe, according to Liverpool Echo.
The Premier League champions have penned a new £30 million a year deal with the sportswear giants, who count Mbappe among their stable of star athletes.
The financial boost from such a deal, plus Mbappe's commercial ties, could reportedly smooth the pathway for the World Cup winner to move to England in the summer.
Caleta-Car 'devastated' after Liverpool move collapses
Liverpool target Duje Caleta-Car has been left "devastated" after his transfer to Anfield failed to materialise, according to the Daily Mail.
The 24-year-old was among a number of centre-back targets for the Reds, who ultimately signed Ben Davies from Preston and Ozan Kabak from Schalke.
It is reported that Caleta-Car had his heart set on a switch to England and has been left deeply upset at not being able to move.
Manchester City send scouts to watch young Brazilian
Manchester City sent scouts to watch Palmeiras' Patrick de Paula in the Copa Libertadores final, according to UOL.
City face competition from Benfica and several other clubs, although none have made an approach yet.
The 21-year-old scored five goals in 37 appearances during the 2020 season.
Whitecaps agree to end Milinkovic contract
Chelsea loanee explains January switch
Abdul Rahman Baba made an "easy decision" to leave Chelsea on loan in January, and he has explained his excitement over the switch to PAOK, where he expects to play more often.
Whereas Baba has appeared just 15 times for Chelsea's senior team since arriving there in 2015, he could now become a contributor to a Greek champion at PAOK.
Sounders announce Richey capture
The Seattle Sounders announced they have signed goalkeeper Spencer Richey.
In a related move, the Sounders will loan Trey Muse to San Diego Loyal SC.
PSG face Mbappe challenge
As the pandemic continues to hurt the financial standing of even Europe's top clubs, PSG will soon face a tough choice with Kylian Mbappe.
They could renew his contract at a massive price and be limited in their summer spending abilities, or they could dare let him leave and possibly turn around to sign the likes of Sergio Ramos or even LionelMessi, according to TNT Sports Brazil.
Liverpool show off new signing Kabak
Sporting CP unveil Paulinho
Real Madrid could sell once untouchable attacker Vinicius Junior this summer after a subpar 2020-21 season that has seen him score just twice in 17 league appearances.
AS writes that the club sees him a player they can make money off of next summer, which would certainly be welcome as the club copes with decreased revenue from the pandemic.
Man Utd pivot from Sancho to Haaland (Express)
The Red Devils might resist a previous favorite to go all-in on Dortmund's top scorer
Manchester United no longer view Jadon Sancho as their top transfer target at Borussia Dortmund, write the Express.
With 18-year-old Amad Diallo now at the club as a developing wide threat, they could turn their attention from Sancho to striker Erling Haaland this summer.
Fulham loaned Kamara for post-match behaviour
Fulham sent Aboubakar Kamara to Dijon on loan because he refused to participate in a post-match session with team-mates after a draw at West Brom, the Daily Mail have reported.
Staff members had instructed him to join the rest of the squad for the light drills, but Kamaradeclined, prompting his move.