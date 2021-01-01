Atleti signing paves way for Liverpool's Saul move
Atletico Madrid's signing of Rodrigo De Paul opens up the door for Liverpool to sign Saul Niguez, according to the Daily Mail.
With De Paul now officially signed, Atleti are now to free to sell off Saul, with both Liverpool and Barcelona interested.
Liverpool are said to be leading the race as Jurgen Klopp sees the Spanish midfielder as a Gini Wijnaldum replacement.
Sancho to have Man Utd medical this week (The Sun)
England star set to take final steps to Old Trafford
Jadon Sancho will complete his Manchester United medical this week ahead of his post-Euro 2020 holiday, says The Sun.
The Borrusia Dorrmund attacker's move to Old Trafford is all but complete, and the finishing touches could be put on the swap this week as the England attacker returns from international duty.
Sancho featured off the bench in the final minutes of the Three Lions' penalty shootout defeat to Italy on Sunday, after helping Gareth Southgate's side reach a first major final for over half a century.
Monaco snap up Jakobs
✍️ AS Monaco are delighted to announce the arrival of Germany U-21 international, Ismail Jakobs. #WelcomeIsmailhttps://t.co/oFHyv4xrAq— AS Monaco EN (@AS_Monaco_EN) July 12, 2021
Lichaj lands Sunderland trial
Eric Lichaj has headed to Sunderland on a trial basis with a view to a full-time deal at the Stadium of Light, says Football Insider.
The former Aston Villa man and USMNT international - a member of the Stars and Stripes' 2017 Gold Cup-winning squad - has been playing in Turkey most recently.
But he could return to England now, where he made his name with various sides including Villa, Leeds and Nottingham Forest.
Leeds' Casilla loaned to Elche
📰 #LUFC goalkeeper Kiko Casilla has joined La Liga side @elchecf on loan until the end of the season— Leeds United (@LUFC) July 12, 2021