Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bayern will let Boateng leave

The club's board of directors have determined they will not offer the centre-back a contract extension

Jerome Boateng will be a free agent this summer potentially of interest to Champions League clubs needing experienced centre-back depth, as Kicker reports that Bayern Munich have decided to let him leave.

His departure, coinciding with the exit of defensive partner David Alaba, will mark a changing of the guard for the Bavarians as they look to get younger at the back.

Bayern have already secured 22-year-old Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig and could dip further into the centre-back market in a couple of months.