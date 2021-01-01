Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid show Isak interest

Brentford in Onyeka talks
Brentford are close to making Nigerian forward Frank Onyeka their first signing since being promoted to the Premier League, reports Sky Sports.
The 23-year-old currently plays for FC Midtjylland, the Bees' club partner in Denmark.
Lazio reaches deal for Arsenal's Torreira
Lucas Torreira will join Lazio from Arsenal in next season. Done deal.
Dalot price tag 'too high' for suitors
Manchester United are open to selling Diogo Dalot, but Goal understands the price they have given AC Milan, where he was on loan last season, is currently too high.
Real Madrid show Isak interest (AS)
The Sweden striker has impressed at Euro 2020
Real Madrid are showing interest in Real Sociedad and Sweden striker Alexander Isak, claims AS.
The wiry 21-year-old forward scored 17 goals in La Liga last term and has demonstrated his dribbling and distribution skills at Euro 2020 for his country.
Bristol add James
Bristol City FC announcement
[📸 IG: mattyjames_22] pic.twitter.com/VLSkSCHjhR
Man Utd confirm Ross departure
Best of luck for the future, Jane Ross — thank you for your service
Fiorentina set Milenkovic fee for West Ham (Calciomercato)
The 23-year-old centre-back will require a bid of at least €25m to strike a deal
Fiorentina have rejected a €18 million offer for Nikola Milenkovic and are holding out for at least €25 million ($21m/£15m) to free the player, claims Calciomercato.
Milenkovic has been a regular starter for Fiorentina since 2018-19 and has also recently been linked to clubs in Serie A.