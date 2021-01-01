Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd, Real Madrid & PSG back in for Milinkovic-Savic

Fiorentina want Gattuso
Gennaro Gattuso could be set to swap Napoli for Fiorentina.
Sky Sport in Italy reports that the former midfielder is Fiorentina’s first choice to take over as coach this summer.
Gattuso’s contract at Napoli expires at the end of the season and he seems certain to leave the club.
Dembele to leave Barca for Juve?
Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele is open to joining Juventus, according to Calciomercato.it.
The French winger is being linked with a move away from Camp Nou and the Serie A giants are said to be interested in signing him this summer.
AC Milan lead Ilicic race
AC Milan are at the front of the queue to sign Josip Ilicic this summer.
The Atalanta star recently suggested that he could make a move this summer and Calciomercato says Milan are the leading candidates to get him.
Chelsea, Everton & Atletico Madrid want Belotti
Torino striker edging towards Serie A exit
Teams across Europe are showing interest in Andrea Belotti again.
The striker has been in fine form again this season, scoring 12 goals in Serie A despite Torino’s disappointing results.
He looks closer to the exit than ever before and Tuttosport claims Chelsea, Everton, Atletico Madrid and AC Milan are all considering a bid for him.
Man Utd, Real Madrid & PSG back in for Milinkovic-Savic
Europe’s top teams lining up for Lazio star
The race to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is heating up once more.
La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are all ready to bid for the Lazio star this summer.
The 26-year-old midfielder is contracted to the Serie A side until 2024.
Tottenham must sell before they can sign new players
Tottenham will have to offload some players before they can invest in the squad in the next transfer window.
Serge Aurier, Hugo Lloris, Erik Lamela and Juan Foyth could all be sacrificed this summer, according to The Daily Mail, as the club look to raise funds for other transfers.