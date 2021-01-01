Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Cavani, De Gea & Martial set for axe at Man Utd

Future of several first-teamers set to be decided at transfer summit

A trio of Manchester United first-teamers could be on their way out of the club this summer, claims the Sun.

United will hold a transfer summit this week with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, which is expected to decide against an extension of Cavani's one-year contract.

The club will also decide whether to listen to offers for Anthony Martial, while David de Gea is another player who could be moved on as Dean Henderson establishes himself as the Reds' favoured No. 1.