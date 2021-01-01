Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City had Kane approach turned down in January

Man City had Kane approach rebuffed in January (Daily Star)
Blues previously reached out for England captain
Manchester City made an overture for Harry Kane in January - and are likely to remain as a frontrunner over Manchester United or Chelsea for the Tottenham man, claims the Daily Star.
Spurs supremo Daniel Levy knocked back the Blues' approach in the new year, but may be forced to consider further offers as the England captain pushes for an exit.
City would therefore be in prime position to pounce if the striker can indeed depart north London.
Nelsson on Palace radar
Crystal Palace have their eye on Victor Nelsson but will face competition for the Denmark international, per the Daily Mail.
The 22-year-old is on the wishlist for the Eagles, and currently plays with Copenhagen.
Aston Villa mulled over a move for him last summer.
Belenenses offer Buffon sweet deal
Former Portuguese champions Belenenses have made a contract offer to Gianluigi Buffon that includes sweets, a museum pass and free lodging.
Buffon said earlier this week that he is evaluating his options after confirming his departure from Juventus.
“If there is someone even crazier than me who contacts me and imagines something even more marvellous, I will follow that person, because that’s what life is all about,” the Italian great said.