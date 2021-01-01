Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City monitor Lewandowski

The Bayern Munich striker has previously suggested he could be open to a move

Manchester City are monitoring the status of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski amid concerns they may not be able to pry Harry Kane away from Tottenham, writes the Daily Mail.

Lewandowski, 32, is five years older than Kane and would be seen as more of a short-term solution for Pep Guardiola's attack than the Spurs man.

Given his age and a contract with just two years remaining on it, the Poland star would also likely be significantly less expensive.