Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG to rival Barcelona for Depay

Getafe want Kubo and Alena
Getafe are looking to bring in a pair of high-profile loan signings this winter, reports AS.
The Spanish side are hoping to sign Takefusa Kubo from Real Madrid and Barcelona's Carles Alena, and both clubs are open to potential deals.
Kubo has struggled to get into Unai Emery's side on loan with Villarreal, which could prompt a different move for the young Real Madrid starlet.
Weghorst can join Spurs for €35m
Wolfsburg have promised Wout Weghorst he can join Tottenham if they bid €35 million (£32m/$43m), reports Bild.
Weghorst has been in fine form for the Bundesliga outfit this term, scoring 13 goals in all competitions.
Irvine training with Oldham Athletic
Club-less Socceroo midfielder Jackson Irvine is training with Harry Kewell's Oldham Athletic but will not be signing for the League Two club, reports Adam Millington.
Irvine has been without a club since being released by Hull City at the end of last season.
Arsenal outcast Ozil close to confirming Fenerbahce move
Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil could confirm his free transfer to Fenerbahce as soon as January with the Turkish giants revealing to Sport Digitale that a move was nearly complete.
The German international has not played for the Gunners since March but will remain with the club until the end of his contract at the conclusion of the season - even if the Fenerbahce transfer is confirmed.
Taggart makes move from Suwon to Cerezo Osaka
Socceroos striker Adam Taggart has completed his transfer from Suwon Bluewings to Cerezo Osaka.
The 27-year-old - who won the K-League top scorer award in 2019 - had been edging toward the J-League move over the past few weeks.
Taggart has scored five goals in 18 appearances for Suwon this season.
PSG enter race for Depay
PSG have shown an interest in signing Barcelona-linked striker Memphis Depay.
The Lyon attacker nearly joined the Catalans in the summer but the move to join his Dutch coach Ronald Koeman fell through at the last minute.
According to Mundo Deportivo, as per Barca Universal, PSG have made enquiries for Depay but Barca are still the favourites.
Burgess to return to Western United
Western United forward Max Burgess is set to return to the club after a stand off over the last few months.
The 25-year-old remained in NSW during the pre-season - keen for a move elsewhere - but is now set to head to Victoria with Western United refusing to grant him a release, according to the World Game.
Burgess is expected to be in the frame for selection when Western United play Melbourne City on January 17.
Liverpool receive Sanches transfer boost
Liverpool have received a boost in their chase for Lille midfielder Renato Sanches with Fabrizio Romano revealing the Portuguese international wants to quit the Ligue 1 club.
While negotations between the Reds and Lille are yet to commence, Romano said on the 'Here We Go' podcast that Sanches wanted to leave his French employers.
“We have a lot of rumours - I’m told there’s nothing advanced with Liverpool," Romano said as quoted by HITC.
"He’s on the list of all top clubs because he’s having an amazing season with Lille. Between Liverpool and Lille, there is no agreement.
"Renato Sanches wants to change [clubs]. He wants to change to go to the top level.”