Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG ready to launch fresh Alli bid

Real Zaragoza have terminated the contract of ex- star Shinji Kagawa.

The Spanish club confirmed the Japanese midfielder's departure in a statement on their website, which reads: "Real Zaragoza has ended the contractual relationship it had with footballer Shinji Kagawa.

"The Club wishes to thank the professionalism shown by the player during the time that he has worn the Zaragoza clothing, while wishing him future professional success."