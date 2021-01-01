Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Newcastle to pursue Vlahovic despite €80m asking price

Newcastle still want Vlahovic despite €80m asking price (Corriere Fiorentino)
Juventus still determined to land striker
Newcastle have not been turned off of signing Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina despite the €80 million asking price the Serie A side have set.
Juventus are deemed the favourites to land the striker and hope to bring him to Turin in January, but Corriere Fiorentino reports that Newcastle are still in the picture and could compete for his signing.
Liverpool, Leicester & Newcastle target £20m Camara (The Sun)
Guinea international midfielder has excelled at Olympiacos
Three Premier League teams are chasing Olympiacos star Aguibou Camara, according to The Sun.
Liverpool, Leicester and Newcastle are eager to snap up the 20-year-old Guinea midfielder, but the Greek side are demanding around £20 million for him.
AC Milan join Lacazette race
AC Milan are the latest team to enter the frame to sign Alexandre Lacazette from Arsenal, says Calciomercato.
Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Newcastle are all said to be trying to snap him up next summer, but the Rossoneri hope to compete for his signature.
Newcastle want Bayern’s head of recruitment
Newcastle hope to convince Laurent Busser to leave his role as head of recruitment at Bayern Munich to take on a position at St James’ Park, claims Foot Mercato.
The Frenchman joined Bayern in January 2018 and is renowned for his ability to spot young talents and the Magpies hope he is willing to help them step up their recruitment as they look to climb up the Premier League.
Souttar to snub Rangers and Celtic for England move
Hearts defender John Souttar is ready to reject interest from Rangers and Celtic in favour of a move to England.
Daily Record reports the Old Firm sides are interested in signing Souttar, but he could end up at Stoke, Blackburn, Millwall, Middlesbrough, Luton, Queen’s Park Rangers, Birmingham, Blackpool and Preston, who have all expressed interest.