Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Mourinho interested in Spurs job

Manchester United have earmarked RB Leipzig head coach Julian Nagelsmann as their potential next manager, should they sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

After the Red Devils’ worst start to a season in 30 years, pressure is really mounting on the Norwegian, who it is rumoured could lose his job if he is defeated in his next Premier League outing.

Should that be the case, the MailOnline believe Nagelsmann could be in line to replace Solskjaer, with United impressed with the young German coach’s track record to date in the .