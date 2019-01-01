Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Mourinho interested in Spurs job

Man Utd target Nagelsmann as Solskjaer replacement
Manchester United have earmarked RB Leipzig head coach Julian Nagelsmann as their potential next manager, should they sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
After the Red Devils’ worst start to a season in 30 years, pressure is really mounting on the Norwegian, who it is rumoured could lose his job if he is defeated in his next Premier League outing.
Should that be the case, the MailOnline believe Nagelsmann could be in line to replace Solskjaer, with United impressed with the young German coach’s track record to date in the Bundesliga.
Five Spurs players available for sale in January
Mauricio Pochettino will allow five first players - Eric Dier, Christian Eriksen, Serge Aurier, Victor Wanyama and Danny Rose - to leave Tottenham in January.
The Spurs coach wants an overhaul of his current squad and sees the selling of these players - many of whom wish to leave the club - as the first part of his rebuilding job, as reported by the Times.
Dybala to remain at Juve in January
Juventus will not allow Paulo Dybala to leave the club in the next transfer window, following his near moves to Manchester United and Tottenham last summer.
According to Calciomercato, Dybala wishes to remain in Turin and Mario Mandzukic’s desire to leave Juve means the Old Lady cannot afford to sell Dybala.
Head coach Maurizio Sarri has also been impressed by the Argentinian’s recent showings and, despite Spurs’ continued interest, a January transfer now appears unlikely.
Host of clubs interested in Haaland
Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham and Juventus are all interested in signing Red Bull Salzburg youngster Erling Haaland, as per the Daily Star.
Liverpool were said to be impressed with his performance during their recent Champions League meeting, while Spurs see the striker as cover for Harry Kane.
United believe Haaland could fill the void left by the summer departures of Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku, while Juventus see him as an option in the wide areas.
Mourinho interested in Spurs position
Jose Mourinho could be interested in a sensational return to the Premier League with Tottenham, should they decide to sack manager Mauricio Pochettino
The 56-year-old has been out of work for nearly a year since being sacked by Manchester United in December 2018, with the former Chelsea and Inter coach repeatedly claiming since that he is waiting for the right move back into management.
The MailOnline clam Tottenham could offer Mourinho that opportunity, while the Portuguese coach is also said to be keen on the Real Madrid job