Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd willing to meet Barcelona’s €40m Araujo demands

Sergio Ramos is determined to make a success of his Paris Saint-Germain career.

The Spanish centre-back is aware he has not lived up to expectation at the French side because of his persistent injury problems.

Ramos has been linked with a move away from the club already, with MLS touted as a possible destination.

But RMC Sport says he is not ready to give up and plans on remaining at PSG for at least one more season.