Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Maguire to get six-year deal

Spurs lead race for Lo Celso
Tottenham Hotspur are in pole position to secure the services of Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.
Spanish radio station Onda Cero have reported that the Argentine wants to leave this summer.
Betis want at least €75million (£68.65m) for the former PSG player and Spurs are currently in the lead to secure his signature.
Madrid enter race for Bruno Fernandes
Real Madrid have emerged as a possible new destination for Bruno Fernandes.
The midfielder is looking to move away from Sporting Lisbon in the coming week and it was thought that Tottenham Hotspur were closest to securing his signature, should they match the €70 million (£64m; $77m) asking price.
But Ojogo are reporting that Zinedine Zidane's Madrid are also keen on snapping up the freescoring midfielder, and the Spanish giants could steal him from Spurs and Manchester United.
Ronaldo tells Dybala to go to Man Utd
Cristiano Ronaldo has told Paulo Dybala to sign for Manchester United, the Daily Mail reports.
Argentina striker Dybala apparently sought advice in a players WhatsApp chat, asking which club he should sign for next with his Juventus days appearing numbered.
And Ronaldo advised the 25-year-old to join the Old Trafford outfit. A deal would likely see Romelu Lukaku move the other way.
Maguire to get a six-year deal at Man Utd
Harry Maguire is set to sign a six-year deal with Manchester United, according to the Sun.
The England defender is expected to make the move from Leicester in the coming days in a fee worth £80million ($87m).
The 26-year-old - who will become the world's most expensive defender - just needs to complete a medical before he teams up with the Old Trafford squad.