Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd move for Bayern Munich star Sane

Wolves keen on signing Guedes from Valencia
Premier League side Wolves are closing in on signing Goncalo Guedes from Valencia this summer, according to The Athletic.
The 25-year-old Portuguese forward is valued at around €30m and reportedly Valencia need the cash to register some of their new signings with La Liga.
Modeste close to joining Dortmund (Romano)
Borussia Dortmund are set to sign Anthony Modeste as new striker. The agreement is imminent, confirmed - he will replace Haller as @berger_pj has reported today. Deal at final stages. 🟡⚫️🤝 #BVB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 7, 2022
No way for Cavani or Sadiq; Modeste, club's top priority as he knows the league. pic.twitter.com/AtdyRcov0M
Ajax very close to signing Jorge Sanchez
Official. Ajax sign Jorge Sanchez on a permanent deal from Club América, as player will travel to Amsterdam today in order to complete medical tests after agreement reached for €5m fee. 🚨⚪️🔴🇲🇽 #Ajax— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 7, 2022
Jorge Sanchez will sign five-year deal soon. pic.twitter.com/SmRfKC2p8k
PSG close to signing Fabian Ruiz from Napoli (Romano)
Paris Saint-Germain are closing on Fabián Ruiz as new signing! Talks are very advanced and the deal will be completed soon. 🚨🇪🇸 #PSG— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 7, 2022
Keylor Navas will be discussed with Napoli in a separated deal.
Luís Campos, big fan of Fabián: deal now really close. First call, @CorSport. pic.twitter.com/22Ynak2Wg7
Official: Man Utd & Liverpool target Sangare joins PSV
IBRAHIM SANGARÉ, ours until 2027 🔥— PSV (@PSV) August 7, 2022
Boca Juniors close in on Edinson Cavani (Romano)
Boca Juniors are now getting closer to signing Edinson Cavani. Contract proposal being checked on player side but Boca are pushing to get it done, as they want to anticipate Villarreal. 🚨🟡🔵 #BocaJuniors— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 7, 2022
Deal entering into key stages. Nothing going on with Borussia Dortmund. pic.twitter.com/L6AkbXgyZ5
Man Utd move for Bayern star Sane (Mirror)
Leroy Sane could be on his way back to Manchester.
Except this time, the Germany international could be on his way to Old Trafford.
The Mirror reports that Manchester United have made an enquiry about the Bayern Munich attacker, who spent four years at Man City.
West Ham approach Roma target Zagadou
West Ham are lining up an offer for Dan-Axel Zagadou, according to The Sun.
The Premier League side hope to beat Roma to the signing of the defender, who is available as a free agent after leaving Borussia Dortmund.
Man Utd eye Ruiz as De Jong alternative
Manchester United have their sights on Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz as a move for Frenkie de Jong continues to be held up, GOAL can confirm.
Erik ten Hag is determined to secure a top-quality holding midfielder and sees the Spain international as an ideal alternative if top target De Jong cannot be secured.
Burnley consider Metz star Kouyate
Burnley are considering making an offer for Metz defender Boubakar Kouyate.
The Sun claims the French side are demanding £10 million for the centre-back, which is much more than the English team put forward in their first offer of around £2.5m.
Real Madrid plot bid for Leverkusen striker
Real Madrid are lining up a bid for Bayer Leverkusen striker Iker Bravo, says Marca.
Atletico Madrid are also after the attacker, but Leverkusen have faith in him and are set to demand a high price before they will let him go.