Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool likely destination for Brandt

Liverpool likely destination for Brandt
World Cup winger may leave if Leverkusen don't make Champions League
Jurgen Klopp has long been an admirer of the Germany international who may leave Bayer Leverkusen in the summer, The Mirror reports.
The 23-year-old reportedly has a €25m (£22m/$29m) release clause and has said he has no desire to leave Leverkusen, but that may change if they fail to secure Champions League football next season.
As they are currently in fifth place on goal difference and out of the Champions League quaification spots, Brandt may leave and Liverpool and Dortmund are the most likey destinations, the paper says.
Tagliafico has clause to leave Ajax after next season
Argentina international left-back Nicolas Tagliafico has a clause in his recent contract extension that allows him to leave for €20m (£17m/$22m) at the end of next year, Says Ajax1.
Tagliafico recently penned a new deal in Amsterdam but put the clause in there, if the fee excedes €20m than he and the club split the remainder.
The 26-year-old, who starred in Ajax's march to the Champions League semi-final was signed for only €4m in January 2018
Villa will sign Abraham if they make Premier League
Aston Villa will try and capture Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham for £25m ($33m) if they make the step up to England's top-flight, according to The Telegraph
Abraham has scored 26 goals this year for the Birmingham club, including the penalty that gives them a slender advantage over Wesy Brom in their Championship playoff semi-final.
Abraham has said he'd like to score 30 goals this season for a club where he has had a 'fantastic season' in which 'everyone has supported me and believed in me.'
Hazard tells Chelsea of his intentions
Eden Hazard has told Chelsea what he wants to do next season, all but confirming he's headed for the exit at Stamford Bridge.
Hazard has long been associated with a switch to Real Madrid and today's announcement brings a move to the Santiago Bernebeu even closer.
Chelsea will want a fee £112m ($126m) for their talisman, and manager Maurizio Sarri said they club "must respect Hazard's decision.'
Butland considering two teams for PL return
Jack Butland will leave Stoke City this summer to return to the Premier League, with Crystal Palace and Bournemouth the most likely destinations, say the Stoke Sentinel.
Butland refused to leave Stoke after their relegation in 2018 unless a top six club came for him, but now he sees his international chances slipping away in the Championship he will move to any top flight team.
Stoke are resigned to losing the player and have already started looking for replacements.