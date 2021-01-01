Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool interested in Ramos move

Inter Miami after Everton goalkeeper
Inter Miami are looking to sign Everton's Jonas Lossl ahead of the 2021 MLS season, reports the Miami Herald.
Lossl, who went to the 2018 FIFA World Cup with Denmark, is also a target of Marseille as he looks set to leave Everton in search of first-team minutes.
The 31-year-old goalkeeper hasn't played a first-team match since joining Everton in July 2019, having previously played for Huddersfield, Mainz and Guingamp.
Liverpool interested in Ramos move
Liverpool are interested in signing Sergio Ramos, reports El Chiringuito.
Ramos is out of contract this summer and Liverpool are looking to add to their defensive numbers.
The Real Madrid star does have a complicated history with the Reds, though, having become a target of vitriol for his role in Mohamed Salah's injury in the 2018 Champions League final.
Man Utd would need to pay £90 million for Grealish deal
Manchester United would need to pay a fee of £90 million ($122m) minimum to sign Jack Grealish, reports the Athletic.
Grealish's price has gone up after he signed a new contract with Aston Villa last summer.
Manchester United were keen to sign Grealish last summer, but instead went after Donny van de Beek.
Ajax look to seal €25 million deal for Haller
Ajax are looking to seal a move for West Ham striker Sebastian Haller, according to L'Equipe.
Haller joined the Hammers from Eintracht Frankfurt in summer 2019 and has scored 14 goals in 50 appearances since making the move to England.
Ajax's move at Haller will come at a cost of €25 million (£22.7m/$30.9m).
MLS Cup champions Crew bring back Francis
The Columbus Crew have re-signed Waylon Francis, the club announced on Wednesday.
Francis has made115 regular-season appearances for the Crew and was a member of the 2020 MLS Cup-winning team.
“We are pleased to re-sign Waylon for the 2021 campaign,” said Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko.
“Waylon is a veteran in this League and is someone who has spent a lot of time in Columbus with a thorough understanding of our Club culture. We look forward to his contributions to our team as we look to continue to contend for trophies in multiple competitions.
Simeone hints at Atletico exit
Diego Simeone has hinted that he could leave Atletico Madrid at the end of the season.
Simeone and Atleti fell to third-tier Cornella on Wednesday to fall out of the Copa del Rey.
Barnsley add Norwich forward
Barnsley have announced the signing of Carlton Morris from Norwich.
The 25-year-old forward joins Barnsley on a deal until 2023, having previously departed Norwich on six loan spells.
“I'm delighted to sign for Barnsley Football Club and I can't wait to get involved," he said. "I'd describe myself as offering a bit of everything. I like to think I'm strong and quick, good technically. I know I'm describing a super-player there, so don't expect too much!
"But no, I will leave everything out there on the pitch every time, that is a given, something I pride myself on."
MLS veteran Robles announces retirement
Goalkeeper Luis Robles has announced his retirement on Instagram.
During his seven-year stay with the New York Red Bulls, Robles won three Supporters' Shields and was named the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year in 2015.
He spent last season with Inter Miami, having also played for Kaiserslautern and Karlsruher early in his career.