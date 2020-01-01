Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus weighing up Pogba loan bid

Paulo Dybala hit out at speculation over his future after opening the scoring in Sunday's 3-1 victory over .

The Argentine has endured a difficult 2020-21 season to date, struggling for form and fitness.

Prior to Sunday's clash he had failed to find the net in six outings, while reports suggested that talks over an extension to his contract, which expires in 2022, have been pushed back to next year due to doubts over his performances.

Read more here!