Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Everton want Pereira as new boss

Montella targets Milan trio
Fiorentina head coach Vincenzo Montella is considering raiding his former club AC Milan for three first-team players.
Calciomercato claim Montella wants to bring Fabio Borini, Davide Calabria and Giacomo Bonaventura to the Artemio Franchi Stadium in January.
Rodgers in line for new contract
Leicester City are in negotiations with Brendan Rodgers over a lucrative new contract, to fend off interest from Arsenal.
The Foxes boss has been linked with the vacant manager’s position at the North London club and while he denied being interested in the role, Leicester are still keen to tie the Northern Irishman down to a long-term deal.
The Telegraph claim a potential new contract for Rodgers would see him earn a significant wage increase and includes a larger compensation fee should any club attempt to poach him.
Allegri to wait until June for managerial return
Former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has, for now, ruled himself out of the running for the job Arsenal, claiming he will not take a new management role until the summer.
Asked if he is hungry to get back into coaching, the Italian responded: "In June. I don't know if you can call it a sabbatical or not.
“Giovanni [Branchini] and I immediately came to that decision. As soon as the relationship with Juventus came to an end the decision was to take a year out.”
During the ESPN interview, Allegri also gave an indication he is interested in taking a job with a Premier League club and admitted he is currently learning English.
Man United want Paredes
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made an approach for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Leandro Paredes, according to El Intransigente.
The Red Devils are keen to bring the Argentinian into the club during the January transfer window and believe his lack of game time in the French capital means PSG would be willing to sell him mid-season.
However, United may have to fend off interest from AC Milan and Napoli, who are also monitoring Paredes.
Everton want Pereira as new boss
Shanghai SIPG coach Vitor Pereira is Everton’s first choice to replace Marco Silva as manager
Pereira is said to be interested in the role, as Sky Sports are reporting, and claim the Portuguese coach was considered as David Moyes’ replacement in 2013.
The 52-year-old has never managed in England before but has previously taken charge of sides in Turkey and Greece.