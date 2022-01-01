Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd will allow Ronaldo to leave in summer

Carvalho a target for Man Utd
Fulham wonderkid Fabio Carvalho is wanted by Manchester United, reports the Daily Star.
Carvalho, 19, is yet to commit his future after Liverpool saw a bid for his services rejected in January.
Arsenal pursue £16m Ruiz
Arsenal have joined the chase for Napoli star Fabian Ruiz, according to the Mirror.
Ruiz is valued at £16 million and has already attracted the interest of Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid.
Keane turns down Sunderland job
Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has rejected the chance to return to management with Sunderland, claims the Sun.
Keane failed to reach an agreement with the Wearsiders, who would only offer him a contract until the end of the current season.
Chelsea lead race for West Brom prodigy
Chelsea are in pole position to sign West Bromwich Albion wonderkid Jamaldeen Jimoh, according to the Sun.
Jimoh, 15, is part of a renewed transfer strategy for the Blues to invest in young talent and boost their academy.
Striker may leave if club fail to reach Champions League
Manchester United will allow Cristiano Ronaldo to leave this summer if he wishes, claims the Mirror.
Ronaldo has fallen short of expectations so far in his second spell at Old Trafford and is said to be keen to leave should United fail to reach the Champions League next season.