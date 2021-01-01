NorthEast United vs Odisha LIVE - Follow ISL in real-time...

Gallego - NorthEast's creator
2021-02-14T11:20:21Z
Federico Gallego has scored 4 goals and has 4 assists in 12 matches and seems to be the primary source for the creation of chances in the Highlanders team. He will be looking to combine with Deshorn Brown who leads the line to break the Odisha defence which is the second-worst (behind Kerala Blasters) in the league, having conceded 27 goals in 16 matches.
Diego Mauricio to create history?
2021-02-14T11:13:46Z
Diego Mauricio has scored nine goals this season for Odisha. Last season Aridane scored 9 goals for Odisha. That is the most any player has scored for Odisha in a season. He is just one goal away from becoming Odisha's all-time highest goalscorer. He is on the bench today.
NorthEast are favourites
2021-02-14T11:10:22Z
The odds are heavily stacked in favour of a NorthEast United win today. Odisha are on a 7-match winless run (4 draws and 3 losses) whereas NorthEast is on a 6-match unbeaten run (3 wins and 3 draws). But can the Warriors pull off an upset can give other playoff contenders something to cheer about on a Sunday?
TEAM NEWS
2021-02-14T11:07:35Z
NorthEast United vs Odisha
Can Odisha be the villain in NorthEast United's story this season?
𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 𝗕𝗟𝗢𝗚 👉 https://t.co/sTdFEWOTLY#ISL #NEUOFC pic.twitter.com/zOurKBEqb5
Head to Head
2021-02-14T10:57:31Z
NorthEast and Odisha have faced each other thrice in the ISL. Both teams have a win each to their name and the third fixture - and the most recent one - was a draw.
NorthEast United vs Odisha
2021-02-14T10:44:08Z
Rewind!NorthEast and Odisha produced a four-goal thriller that ended as a 2-2 draw when they met earlier this season, in December. Cole Alexander and Diego Mauricio scored for Odisha whereas Kwesi Appiah and Benjamin Lambot were on target for NorthEast.