NorthEast United 0-0 Hyderabad LIVE - Follow ISL in real time

KICK-OFF!
2021-01-08T14:00:19Z
NorthEast United 0-0 HyderabadThe 51st match of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) gets underway at the Tilak Maidan. Can NorthEast United get back to winning ways against a promising Hyderabad side?
Neymar who? Narzary is here
2021-01-08T13:53:02Z
Halicharan Narzary's form has been terrific recently and played a blinder in Hyderabad's last game against Chennaiyin which they won 4-1. Narzary scored two wonderful goals in it as Nizams put up an impressive shift.
A point separates NorthEast and Hyderabad
2021-01-08T13:51:33Z
Only a point separates these two teams on the league table. Hyderabad are sixth whereas NorthEast,after an early surge, has dropped to seventh due to their poor run .
Teams News
2021-01-08T13:44:50Z
NorthEast United vs Hyderabad
2021-01-08T13:43:50Z
Can NEUFC end their winless run?Gerard Nus' team are without a win in their last five matches. Hyderabad ended their three-game winless run with a splendid 4-1 win against Chennaiyin a few days ago.