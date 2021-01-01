Nepal 0-0 India LIVE: Follow SAFF Championship 2021 clash in real time

86' India Substitution
2021-10-10T17:43:12Z
Sahal Abdul Samad IN Apuia OUT.
82' GOAL! Chhetri scores
2021-10-10T17:39:25Z
Bradon sends a cross inside the box and Farukh guides the ball towards Chhetri with his head and the Indian skipper finally finds the back of the net. Redemption for Chhetri and relief for India.
77' Chance for India!
2021-10-10T17:33:18Z
Brandon curls in a free-kick inside the box and Chhetri attempts a header but fails to keep on target. Bose attempts a header from ricochet but it goes to Kiran Limbu.
70' India Substitution
2021-10-10T17:26:44Z
Liston Colaco IN Mandar Rao Dessai OUT. Farukh Chaudhary IN Mohammed Yasir OUT.
70' India going all guns blazing
2021-10-10T17:25:49Z
Igor Stimac's side going all-out now. Can they find a goal in the final 20 minutes?
58' Substitution!
2021-10-10T17:15:21Z
Anirudh Thapa IN Suresh OUT, Udanta Singh IN Manvir Singh OUT.
57' Top save by Kiran Limbu
2021-10-10T17:14:08Z
Yasir goes past a defender on the right flank and sends a cross inside the box for Manvir Singh who attempts a header from a close range but the Nepalese goalkeeper manages to keep the ball away from goal with a quality save.
56' Brandon's shot goes high
2021-10-10T17:12:09Z
Brandon Fernandes takes the free kick but it goes above the crossbar!
55' Chhetri brought down outside the box
2021-10-10T17:11:22Z
Sunil Chhetri brought down outside the Nepal box as India win a free kick.
SECOND HALF!
2021-10-10T17:03:24Z
The second half is underway.
HALF TIME: Nepal 0-0 India
2021-10-10T16:42:25Z
It's all square after the first 45 minutes. India had their chances but failed to break the deadlock.
34' Chhetri misses a sitter!
2021-10-10T16:34:19Z
Kotal finds Yasir on the right flank with a quality ball and Yasir squares the ball into the middle for Chhetri who had an empty goal in front of him but the Indian skipper's tap-in from a close-range goes wide.
30' India in ascendancy
2021-10-10T16:30:17Z
India dominating proceedings but they are yet to create any major chance so far.
20' Frustrating run of play
2021-10-10T16:19:05Z
India creating half chances but not able to create a proper chance in the attacking third. frustrating 20 minutes for the Blue Tigers.
10' It's all square
2021-10-10T16:10:15Z
It's been drab first 10 minutes as neither of the teams has able to create any major chance.
KICk-OFF!
2021-10-10T15:59:10Z
We are underway in Maldives!
TEAM NEWS!
2021-10-10T11:06:17Z
Nepal vs India
2021-10-10T11:04:58Z
After back-to-back draws against Bangladesh and Sri Lank, India will look to get back to winning ways against Nepal in their third match of the SAFF Championship in Maldives.