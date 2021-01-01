Live Blog

Nepal 0-0 India LIVE: Follow SAFF Championship 2021 clash in real time

Follow LIVE action with Goal as India take on Nepal in their third match of the SAFF Championship...

Updated
Comments (0)
Sunil Chhetri Nepal India International Friendly
AIFF Media

86' India Substitution

2021-10-10T17:43:12Z

Sahal Abdul Samad IN Apuia OUT.

82' GOAL! Chhetri scores

2021-10-10T17:39:25Z

Bradon sends a cross inside the box and Farukh guides the ball towards Chhetri with his head and the Indian skipper finally finds the back of the net. Redemption for Chhetri and relief for India.

77' Chance for India!

2021-10-10T17:33:18Z

Brandon curls in a free-kick inside the box and Chhetri attempts a header but fails to keep on target. Bose attempts a header from ricochet but it goes to Kiran Limbu.

70' India Substitution

2021-10-10T17:26:44Z

Liston Colaco IN Mandar Rao Dessai OUT. Farukh Chaudhary IN Mohammed Yasir OUT.

70' India going all guns blazing

2021-10-10T17:25:49Z

Igor Stimac's side going all-out now. Can they find a goal in the final 20 minutes?

58' Substitution!

2021-10-10T17:15:21Z

Anirudh Thapa IN Suresh OUT, Udanta Singh IN Manvir Singh OUT.

57' Top save by Kiran Limbu

2021-10-10T17:14:08Z

Yasir goes past a defender on the right flank and sends a cross inside the box for Manvir Singh who attempts a header from a close range but the Nepalese goalkeeper manages to keep the ball away from goal with a quality save.

56' Brandon's shot goes high

2021-10-10T17:12:09Z

Brandon Fernandes takes the free kick but it goes above the crossbar!

55' Chhetri brought down outside the box

2021-10-10T17:11:22Z

Sunil Chhetri brought down outside the Nepal box as India win a free kick.

SECOND HALF!

2021-10-10T17:03:24Z

The second half is underway.

HALF TIME: Nepal 0-0 India

2021-10-10T16:42:25Z

It's all square after the first 45 minutes. India had their chances but failed to break the deadlock.

34' Chhetri misses a sitter!

2021-10-10T16:34:19Z

Kotal finds Yasir on the right flank with a quality ball and Yasir squares the ball into the middle for Chhetri who had an empty goal in front of him but the Indian skipper's tap-in from a close-range goes wide.

30' India in ascendancy

2021-10-10T16:30:17Z

India dominating proceedings but they are yet to create any major chance so far.

20' Frustrating run of play

2021-10-10T16:19:05Z

India creating half chances but not able to create a proper chance in the attacking third. frustrating 20 minutes for the Blue Tigers.

10' It's all square

2021-10-10T16:10:15Z

It's been drab first 10 minutes as neither of the teams has able to create any major chance.

KICk-OFF!

2021-10-10T15:59:10Z

We are underway in Maldives!

Nepal vs India

2021-10-10T11:04:58Z

After back-to-back draws against Bangladesh and Sri Lank, India will look to get back to winning ways against Nepal in their third match of the SAFF Championship in Maldives.