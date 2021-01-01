Matchday LIVE: Villarreal & Manchester United face off in Europa League final

Villarreal 0-0 Manchester United

Foyth is fortunately fine - fears of a knee or head injury are unfounded in the end - and United resume their push to keep Villarreal restricted to their rear third of the pitch.

Etienne Capoue concedes a corner off Mason Greenwood but Villarreal do well to repel it, before Pogba is flagged for offside on the left edge of the penalty area, running on to a looping delivery.

They're proving why they are a difficult side to break down so far, even if they haven't really got out of their own half.