Matchday LIVE: Tottenham vs Burnley, Man City face West Ham, plus Real Madrid & Barcelona in action

Premier League 2pm kick-offs under way!
Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace
Wolves vs Norwich
West Ham vs Man City
Watford vs Leicester
Leeds vs Brighton
Here we go!
FT: Tottenham 1-0 Burnley
A Harry Kane penalty has fired Tottenham into the Champions League places heading into the final few games of the season! Burnley did their best to trouble Spurs from set-pieces, but Antonio Conte's side held firm to secure maximum points.
Your move, Arsenal! 🎲
Guardiola & Moyes speak to the TV cameras
🗣️"We have to try and make sure we get a good result today"— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 15, 2022
🗣️"Top, top team!"
David Moyes and Pep Guardiola look ahead to a this afternoon's Super Sunday clash between West Ham and Manchester City 💥 pic.twitter.com/mUZEIYVNsm
Another Pope save!
The Burnley goalkeeper has kept his side in with a chance after another sensational reaction save to deny Heung-min Son.
Is there a better penalty taker than Kane? 👀
23 - Including shoot-outs, Harry Kane has converted each of his last 23 penalty attempts in all competitions for Spurs since having an attempt saved against Liverpool in February 2018 (Loris Karius). Mastered. pic.twitter.com/3dNWVauhiE— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 15, 2022
Spurs answer Burnley's challenge
Despite the fact that Burnley have threatened more in the second half, Tottenham have clicked up a gear again and are well on top as the game heads towards a conclusion. Nick Pope has been crucial for the Clarets, denying Heung-min Son and Rodrigo Bentancur in quick succession.
Burnley come out firing 💥
Having allowed themselves to be penned back in the first half, Burnley have come out firing in the second half in search of an equaliser. Set-pieces have been dangerous, with Kevin Long and Nathan Collins both going close, while Ashley Barnes has just cannoned a shot off Hugo Lloris' post! Could be a game of two halves, as they say.
Watford vs Leicester City teams confirmed
🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) May 15, 2022
The Hornets are unchanged from Wednesday night for today's clash with Leicester City.#WATLEI pic.twitter.com/b9XAnnW70H
Here's the Foxes' team news at Vicarage Road 📝#WatLei pic.twitter.com/ZlLmzGp28g— Leicester City (@LCFC) May 15, 2022
A perfect season for Barca! 🙌💯
What an amazing achievement.
Barcelona Femeni complete a perfect league campaign.— GOAL (@goal) May 15, 2022
A truly legendary team 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/bROEbJmJNa
Wolves and Norwich teams are in 👇
🤲 Ruddy between the sticks— Wolves (@Wolves) May 15, 2022
⛔️ Toti in the back three
Our #WOLNOR line-up!
🐺📋 pic.twitter.com/z2vMtGSyyV
🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) May 15, 2022
◾️Three changes to the starting XI
◾️ Gibson, Dowell and Normann come into the side#NCFC | #WOLNOR pic.twitter.com/BxHczNU8fk
Here's how Leeds and Brighton line up!
📋 Your #LUFC Starting XI... pic.twitter.com/MIYefRZtlt— Leeds United (@LUFC) May 15, 2022
TEAM. 💙 Here's how Albion line up against @LUFC this afternoon! 📝— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) May 15, 2022
📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIvOB3 ✘ #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/bxLeKzcyV2
Confirmed Aston Villa & Crystal Palace XIs
This is your Aston Villa team to face Crystal Palace this afternoon. 👊 #AVLCRY pic.twitter.com/3Q61knBuS2— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 15, 2022
COME ON YOU PALACE#CPFC | #AVLCRY— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) May 15, 2022
Man City and West Ham teams are in 👇
Here's how we're lining up for today's match...@betway | #WHUMCI pic.twitter.com/Qiyv1R0LF2— West Ham United (@WestHam) May 15, 2022
𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🔵📋— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 15, 2022
XI | Ederson, Cancelo, Fernandinho (C), Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Jesus, Grealish
SUBS | Steffen, Ake, Sterling, Gundogan, Foden, Egan-Riley, Mbete, Palmer, Lavia#ManCity | @HaysTechnology pic.twitter.com/bm9I6qDmtn
HT: Tottenham 1-0 Burnley
They were firmly on top for most of the first half and Tottenham eventually got their reward eight minutes into added time. Harry Kane's 16th Premier League goal is the difference so far, with Spurs utterly dominant save for a lone Maxwell Cornet chance. The north London side have enjoyed 78.3 per cent of possession. Incredible.
GOAL! Spurs take the lead!
It's 1-0 to Tottenham! Harry Kane hits the back of the net from the penalty spot in the eighth minute of added time. Antonio Conte's side will take the advantage into the break.
West Ham pay tribute to Mark Noble 👏
If you weren't feeling emotional before, you will be after watching these! 😢— West Ham United (@WestHam) May 15, 2022
Messages from some of the players, managers and scouts who have shaped Mark Noble's career throughout the years...#MN16 pic.twitter.com/dzPyEv0rwQ
Meanwhile, in Munich...
Celebrations ahoy!
Nearly time for the team to arrive 👀— FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) May 15, 2022
Watch LIVE 📽️ https://t.co/vfECg7D0lH#MiaSanMeister #MISS10N pic.twitter.com/8sBnAc37rE
Burnley threaten!
28' Chance! Collins makes an excellent run into the Spurs half, before picking out Cornet with a through ball, but the forward sees his effort denied by Lloris. 0-0#TOTBUR | #TogetherWeCanUTC— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) May 15, 2022
Bright start for Spurs
No goals in the opening 15 minutes, but Tottenham have been on top thus far, cheered on by a raucous crowd. Harry Kane's header was arguably the best chance of the first exchanges, but it was comfortably saved by Nick Pope.
Tottenham vs Burnley under way!
An exciting 90 minutes ahead!
Mark Noble's final game ⚒ 😢
One of our own. Canning Town-born. Claret & Blue raised.#WHUMCI | #MN16 pic.twitter.com/7BULF86ukV— West Ham United (@WestHam) May 15, 2022
Spurs are fired up! 🔥
We go again.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 15, 2022
🔋 @Vivo_Power pic.twitter.com/P30kFCDon0
Two titans missing for Burnley
Clarets fans will be hoping Nathan Collins and Kevin Long step up.
71 - This is Burnley’s first Premier League match to feature neither Ben Mee nor James Tarkowski since September 2020 against Southampton (0-1 L), ending a run of 71 consecutive league matches in which at least one of the pair had played for the club. Fissure. pic.twitter.com/CrevHFgIxQ— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 15, 2022
A hard act to follow!
We had a scintillating FA Cup final yesterday as Liverpool went to penalties against Chelsea and we've another final today.
Chelsea Women are involved as they take on Manchester City Women in the Women's FA Cup. Kick-off 2:30pm UK time.
Fingers crossed for another cracker 🤞
“The day that I stop feeling that it's fun to play, I don't need to keep going.”— Ameé Ruszkai (@ameeruszkai) May 15, 2022
Ahead of today’s FA Cup final, an interview with Manchester City’s Julie Blakstad on idolising the best, playing with the best and learning from the best 👇https://t.co/YzUoBKSVsQ
Will the Ryan Rey-volution continue at Wrexham?
Since actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney became co-owners of Wrexham, the Welsh side's fortunes have blossomed and they are one game away from a potential return to the Football League.
They are second behind Stockport County, with three points separating them in the table. In order to get promoted, they need to beat Dagenham and Redbridge while hoping that Halifax Town beat Stockport.
Can they complete the fairytale season?
The final league game of our remarkable campaign awaits and, whatever the result, this is a team to be proud of.— Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) May 14, 2022
Up the town. #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/1wS4yhap34
Which games are on today? 💻
Here's a flavour of what we've got in store today...
12 noon - Tottenham vs Burnley
2pm - Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace
2pm - Leeds vs Brighton
2pm - Watford vs Leicester
2pm - West Ham vs Man City
2pm - Wolves vs Norwich
2pm - Napoli vs Genoa
2:30pm - Chelsea Women vs Man City Women
4:30pm - Everton vs Brentford
5pm - AC Milan vs Atalanta
6:30pm - Cadiz vs Real Madrid
6:30pm - Getafe vs Barcelona
6:30pm - Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla
7:45pm - Cagliari vs Inter
Can Spurs get back into the Champions League? 🤔
Having thrashed Arsenal in the north London derby, Tottenham have put themselves in a decent position as they attempt to qualify for the Champions League. A win over Burnley today would see them leapfrog the Gunners into fourth place - temporarily at least, but it would heap pressure on Mikel Arteta's side.
Burnley, on the other hand, are still in a desperate fight to avoid relegation. Victory today would see them open up some breathing space between themselves and the drop zone, but it's looking like it could go right down to the wire for them.
Kick-off at 12 noon UK time!
Teams are in for Spurs vs Burnley 👇
Here's how we line-up against Burnley! 👇 pic.twitter.com/0X7LtMDd7t— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 15, 2022
📋 Here's your Clarets side to face Spurs today 💪— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) May 15, 2022
Come on lads! 👊#TOTBUR | #TogetherWeCanUTC pic.twitter.com/fIwbg1xKAu
Welcome to GOAL's Matchday LIVE!
Hello there and a happy Sunday to you! ☀️
There are loads of games to come today and GOAL will be bringing you all the action as it happens. We'll have team news, score updates, incidents, quotes, videos and more, so stick with us throughout the day.
