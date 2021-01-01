Matchday LIVE: Southampton vs Man Utd, Arsenal vs Chelsea, plus Bayern Munich, Juventus & Real Madrid in action

Wolves vs Spurs

So there we have it. Harry Kane is among the matchday squad for Tottenham, after missing out on their Premier League opener against Manchester City last week.

The future of the England captain remains shrouded in the mists of transfer gospel, but it does seem like time has almost run out for him to get his move to the Etihad Stadium.

Where it leaves him and his commitment to Tottenham across the rest of this season is subject to speculation, but the Three Lions boss will surely still want to impress no matter where he ends up.