Matchday LIVE: Southampton host Spurs, Leicester play Liverpool & more Premier League action

Goal disallowed!

What happened here? A high, hanging cross from the right is fumbled by Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster and the ball cannons off Matt Doherty and into the net - but the referee disallows it for a foul on Forster!

Doherty didn't look to have done much wrong there, but referees tend to protect goalkeepers in that situation.

Tottenham pushing for a winner though. Saints are hanging on.