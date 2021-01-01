Matchday LIVE: Southampton host Spurs, Leicester play Liverpool & more Premier League action

Goal disallowed!
What happened here? A high, hanging cross from the right is fumbled by Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster and the ball cannons off Matt Doherty and into the net - but the referee disallows it for a foul on Forster!
Doherty didn't look to have done much wrong there, but referees tend to protect goalkeepers in that situation.
Tottenham pushing for a winner though. Saints are hanging on.
Goal - Watford 1-3 West Ham
And Mark Noble buries it!
The Hammers in control at Vicarage Road!
MR WEST HAM! YOU LOVE TO SEE IT! ❤️⚒#WATWHU pic.twitter.com/G5LKBN3HBk— West Ham United (@WestHam) December 28, 2021
Penalty to West Ham!
Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann is deemed to have fouled Jarrod Bowen in the area after a VAR check. Spot-kick to the Hammers!
Mark Noble over it....
Another VAR call!
This time at St Mary's! Harry Kane had just strayed beyond the last man when he collecting Harry Winks' pass before lashing the ball into the net.
It was very tight, but Kane was just off.
No goal!
It's disallowed! The referee was asked to check a possible foul by Tomas Soucek in the build-up and after watching the replay on the monitor he awards the foul and disallows the goal.
Huge let-off for Watford!
VAR check
Jarrod Bowen has put the ball in the net for West Ham - but the referee has been asked to check the VAR monitor!
Second half under way
We go again....
Watch: Kane levels from the spot for Spurs
The skipper brings the visitors level
This is the key moment of the match. Mohammed Salisu shown a second yellow card for fouling Son in the box, with Harry Kane dispatching the spot-kick into the corner.
Harry Kane levels things at St Mary's from the penalty spot ⚽️— Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 28, 2021
The Spurs striker buries the spot kick with confidence 🙌#PLonPrime #SOUTOT pic.twitter.com/vBRWKkXGE6
Harry Kane blasts the penalty into the back of the net and we are level at St. Mary's.— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 28, 2021
Southampton are down to 10 men after Mohammed Salisu received his second yellow for a foul in the box. #SOUTOT #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/aKEm4uKewx
Watch: Ward-Prowse blasts Saints ahead
The skipper scores a stunner
This is the fine strike from James Ward-Prowse that gave Southampton the lead.
WHAT. A. HIT 🔥— Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 28, 2021
James Ward-Prowse with a beauty to give the Saints the lead!#PLonPrime #SOUTOT pic.twitter.com/YuI9uVYf3e
JAMES WARD-PROWSE.— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 28, 2021
The Southampton skipper with the beautiful strike to give his team the lead!
📺: NBCSN #SOUTOT #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/3YaBDqCeXQ
Half-time
Annnnd breathe! What a first half of football that was. There was me thinking it would be quiet with only three games on!
Here are the scores on the doors:
- Crystal Palace 3-0 Norwich
- Southampton 1-1 Tottenham
- Watford 1-2 West Ham
Goal - Crystal Palace 3-0 Norwich
Game over surely? Norwich are all over the shop defensively as they fail to clear their lines and Jeff Schlupp lashes home the Eagles' third from a tight angle.
JEFFFFFFFFFF pic.twitter.com/PwmWpYgE9i— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) December 28, 2021
Goal - Southampton 1-1 Tottenham
The game is turned on his head at St Mary's! Mohammed Salisu fouls Son in the box for a penalty and is shown a second yellow card!
Harry Kane steps up and dispatches the spot-kick into the top corner!
JPPPPPPPPPP pic.twitter.com/6XOOZy0u8s— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) December 28, 2021
Goal - Crystal Palace 2-0 Norwich
The Eagles have doubled their lead. It all stemmed from a Norwich corner but after clearing their lines Palace launched a rapid counter attack that resulted in Jean-Phillipe Mateta sliding home into the bottom corner!
JPPPPPPPPPP pic.twitter.com/6XOOZy0u8s— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) December 28, 2021
Goal - Watford 1-2 West Ham
What a response this is from David Moyes' side. They have scored two in less than a minute to turn the game on it's head.
It is another fine strike as well, Michail Antonio muscling his way into space down the left before crossing for Said Benrahma whose effort goes in via a deflection off Adam Masina!
BENRAHMA!!!!! 😍 pic.twitter.com/wVJuf900wW— West Ham United (@WestHam) December 28, 2021
Goal - Watford 1-1 West Ham
The Hammers are level! It's a lovely flowing move that results in Jarrod Bowen feeding Tomas Soucek to sweep home!
GOAL! GET IN!#WATWHU pic.twitter.com/pdCJnW0Bh8— West Ham United (@WestHam) December 28, 2021
Goal - Southampton 1-0 Tottenham
What a hit son! James Ward-Prowse continues his fine goalscoring form with a thunderous strike from just inside the area to give Southampton the lead!
OH, WHAT A STRIKE 🚀 [1-0] pic.twitter.com/ccF5jp3jJ1— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) December 28, 2021
What a signing
13 - Only Mo Salah (24) has been directly involved in more Premier League goals this season than Emmanuel Dennis (13 - 8 goals, 5 assists). Dennis has either scored or assisted 59% of Watford's 22 league goals this campaign. Menace. #WATWHU pic.twitter.com/SbHoyyuF6k— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 28, 2021
Off the bar!
West Ham come cross to an instant equaliser as Said Benrahma lets fly from the edge of the box but his fizzing effort smacks off the top of the crossbar!
So unlucky!
Goal - Crystal Palace 1-0 Norwich
It's a dream start for Crystal Palace as well!
Will Hughes is brought down in the area by Kenny McLean and the referee points to the spot.
Odsonne Edouard takes and buries the ball into the bottom corner!
EDDYYYYYYYYY https://t.co/TVSAW3xwya pic.twitter.com/9AOyd6mALL— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) December 28, 2021
Goal - Watford 1-0 West Ham
Watford strike early and it's that man Emmanuel Dennis again! The Nigerian collected the ball just inside the penalty area, shimmied away from two West Ham defenders before blasting the ball into the top corner!
That's eight Premier League goals now for Dennis this season!
WHAT A GOAL!!! pic.twitter.com/aFKOk8Q50p— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) December 28, 2021
Kick-off
And away we go!
The teams are out!
The teams are out on the pitch at St Mary's Vicarage Road and Selhurst Park.
Kick-off just minutes away! ⚽⚽⚽
Klopp's pop at Burnley
Liverpool head to Leicester in the evening game - though boss Jurgen Klopp has expressed his frustration at the busy festive schedule.
The German is also unhappy that the five substitutes rule was voted down by Premier League clubs earlier this year and made Burnley the target of his ire.
Klopp has previously bemoaned Burnley's physical style of play and earlier this year was involved in a dust-up with Dyche. His comments come despite Liverpool not playing Burnley this week; they next face off on February 13.
Read Klopp's quotes about Dyche and Burnley right here on GOAL.
Zaha a big miss for Eagles
3 - Since 2014-15, Crystal Palace have a 32.3% win rate in the Premier League when Wilfried Zaha plays, compared to just 22.2% without the Ivorian; Palace have only won three of their last 24 Premier League matches that Zaha hasn't played (D3 L18). Banned. #CRYNOR— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 28, 2021
'Gutted to be missing out'
Declan Rice has tweeted a message of support to his West Ham team-mates. The England international is serving a one-match ban for collecting five yellow cards. Mark Noble captains the side in his absence on what will be the midfielder's first Premier League start of the season.
Massive game today! Gutted to be missing out. Come on boys❤️⚒️ @WestHam— Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) December 28, 2021
Barca announce Torres deal
Some breaking transfer news in the last half an hour - Barcelona have confirmed the signing of Ferran Torres from Manchester City.
The Spain winger has cost around €55 million (£46m/$62m) and has signed a deal until 2027.
Team news - Watford v West ham
🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) December 28, 2021
Here's how the Hornets line up to face @WestHam at Vicarage Road!#WATWHU pic.twitter.com/ViQSPaZPU3
Four changes today ⚒#WATWHU | @betway pic.twitter.com/WZXaJ2bpR1— West Ham United (@WestHam) December 28, 2021
Team news - Southampton v Tottenham
The final #SaintsFC teamsheet of 2021 📝— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) December 28, 2021
Here's the line-up for the clash with #THFC: pic.twitter.com/VdObdQ8Yoj
Our starting XI to face Southampton! 👇 pic.twitter.com/EWdx7wgqzu— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 28, 2021
Team news - Crystal Palace v Norwich
COME ON YOU PALACE#CPFC | #CRYNOR— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) December 28, 2021
🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) December 28, 2021
▪️ Byram, Giannoulis, Sorensen in defence
▪️ Lees-Melou, Idah and Tzolis into the attack
▪️ Aarons, Cantwell and Pukki missing through injury and illness#NCFC | #CRYNOR pic.twitter.com/z0DWsXhitT
More Covid postponements
Two further matches were scheduled to take place today but have been postponed due to Covid-19.
Arsenal's game against Wolves and Aston Villa's trip to Leeds will both now be rescheduled.
It means 15 Premier League matches have now been called off this month because of Covid-19 outbreaks.
Coming up
Let's begin with the formalities and a look at today's fixtures (all times GMT):
3pm
Crystal Palace v Norwich
Southampton v Tottenham
Watford v West Ham
8pm
Leicester v Liverpool
Hello!
Welcome to GOAL's matchday blog as the Premier League's hectic festive schedule continues.
Boxing Day's matches certainly delivered in spades, while Newcastle and Manchester United played out an entertaining 1-1 draw at a boisterous St James' Park on Monday night.
But what's next?
Stand by for all the updates from four matches featuring sides at either end of the table.
Let's do this!