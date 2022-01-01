Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Real Madrid complete incredible Champions League semi-final turnaround against Man City

Relive all of GOAL's live commentary from one of the greatest Champions League nights in recent memory!

Updated
Comments (0)
Benzema Real Madrid Man City 2022
Getty

Thank you and goodbye

2022-05-04T22:01:56.041Z

That's all from us here for tonight!

Real Madrid have improbably booked a clash with Liverpool in the final after their spectacular turnaround against Manchester City.

Thank you for joining us for a match that exceeded even the wildest of expectations. The Champions League continues to remind us what an amazing sport football is!

Check out the rest of our site for more post-match reactions.

Until next time 👋

Semi-final pain

2022-05-04T21:57:55.775Z

One to remember forever

2022-05-04T21:39:04.951Z

FT: Real Madrid 3-1 Man City (6-5)

That wasn't just a great match. It was a historic one.

Manchester City were in full control for 89 minutes and should have put the tie away when Grealish was granted a pair of chances in the late stages of the game.

Real Madrid never gave up, though, and struck twice through Rodrygo to force extra time. He's become Mr. Champions League for them.

And in the end it was Benzema who provided the final blow from the penalty spot to send the Spanish giants to another Champions League final.

FT: Real Madrid 3-1 Man City (6-5)

2022-05-04T21:36:13.284Z

Blancos advance to Champions League final

Three minutes of stoppage time...

2022-05-04T21:33:44.882Z

Real Madrid 3-1 Man City (6-5)

Manchester City will attempt to manufacture one final chance to avoid elimination.

Massive players 💪

2022-05-04T21:31:59.163Z

Real Madrid 3-1 Man City (6-5)

Vini taken off

2022-05-04T21:28:31.217Z

Real Madrid 3-1 Man City (6-5)

Now it's Vinicius Junior's turn to depart as Ancelotti makes his final changes.

He didn't want to go, but his coach determined that fresh legs were required.

Ten minutes left

2022-05-04T21:25:03.256Z

Real Madrid 3-1 Man City (6-5)

Guardiola brought on Raheem Sterling earlier in extra time, but so far the England star has yet to make an impact.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have introduced Dani Ceballos for Benzema.

Second half of ET ahead

2022-05-04T21:17:30.234Z

Real Madrid 3-1 Man City (6-5)

Real Madrid remain ahead going into the final 15 minutes.

Can they hold on?

Fernandinho can't get to it!

2022-05-04T21:15:59.949Z

Real Madrid 3-1 Man City (6-5)

Courtois saves a header from Foden, and the ball deflects into the path of Fernandinho...

...but the Brazilian can't quite get a sturdy touch to it.

Very close.

Watch: Benzema penalty puts Real Madrid in front

2022-05-04T21:08:17.947Z

Real Madrid 3-1 Man City (6-5)

GOAL: Real Madrid 3-1 Man City (6-5)

2022-05-04T21:01:45.843Z

Add penalty controversy to this match!

Benzema is taken down in the box to earn the whistle before sending Ederson the wrong way with his spot kick.

Real Madrid are AHEAD.

Watch: Rodrygo's late goals send semi-final to extra time

2022-05-04T20:57:39.865Z

Real Madrid 2-1 Man City (5-5)

ET: Real Madrid 2-1 Man City (5-5)

2022-05-04T20:55:14.382Z

Well then.

We'll have 30 more minutes.

Absolute chaos

2022-05-04T20:52:42.869Z

Real Madrid 2-1 Man City (5-5)

Manchester City are completely rattled now and Real Madrid almost have a third.

Madness.

GOAL: Real Madrid 2-1 Man City (5-5)

2022-05-04T20:49:41.023Z

(Rodrygo)

ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!

THE TIE IS LEVEL!!!!

RODRYGO SCORES AGAIN WITH A BRILLIANT HEADER.

GOAL: Real Madrid 1-1 Man City (4-5)

2022-05-04T20:48:07.405Z

(Rodrygo)

Life for the Blancos moments before stoppage time!

And there will be six added minutes...

Grealish almost scores!

2022-05-04T20:46:17.621Z

The forward has been very bright and nearly finds the net immediately after coming on.

Ferland Mendy clears his shot off the line.

Fernandinho ⬆️ Mahrez ⬇️

2022-05-04T20:44:11.141Z

Real Madrid 0-1 Man City (3-5)

The lone goalscorer thus far has been taken off for a defensive reinforcement.

Eder Militao, meanwhile, has received a yellow card for Real Madrid after taking out Grealish.

Grealish ⬆️ Jesus ⬇️

2022-05-04T20:40:00.000Z

Real Madrid 0-1 Man City (3-5)

Manchester City's big signing from last summer will see the pitch for the final 10 minutes.

Watch: Mahrez adds to Man City advantage

2022-05-04T20:39:24.991Z

Real Madrid 0-1 Man City (3-5)

Follow our watch along!

2022-05-04T20:37:02.611Z

Feel free to also tune into GOAL's live stream for the end of the match.

Asensio ⬆️ Casemiro ⬇️

2022-05-04T20:35:09.640Z

Real Madrid 0-1 Man City (3-5)

Eduardo Camavinga also comes on in place of Luka Modric.

Real Madrid's entire starting midfield has now been taken off.

GOAL: Real Madrid 0-1 Man City (3-5)

2022-05-04T20:31:58.265Z

(Riyad Mahrez)

MANCHESTER CITY HAVE EXTENDED THEIR ADVANTAGE.

Bernardo plays a brilliant pass across the box which Riyad Mahrez smashes past Courtois.

Zinchenko ⬆️ Walker ⬇️

2022-05-04T20:29:53.815Z

Real Madrid 0-0 Man City (3-4)

Walker is finally forced off. Zinchenko takes over left-back, while Joao Cancelo moves over to the right.

Ilkay Gundogan also replaces De Bruyne.

Rodrygo ⬆️ Kroos ⬇️

2022-05-04T20:26:21.875Z

Real Madrid 0-0 Man City (3-4)

An attack-minded change from Carlo Ancelotti as the match approaches the final 20 minutes.

Yellow for Carvajal

2022-05-04T20:25:23.754Z

Real Madrid 0-0 Man City (3-4)

Dani Carvajal enters the book for a challenge on De Bruyne.

Walker limping 🤕

2022-05-04T20:21:27.447Z

Real Madrid 0-0 Man City (3-4)

The England defender was a doubt entering the match, and now he's hobbling around after a footrace with Vinicius Junior.

He will try to carry on - but Oleksandr Zinchenko is getting ready just in case.

Possession stats

2022-05-04T20:16:18.050Z

Real Madrid 0-0 Man City (3-4)

As of the 58th minute, Manchester City have held 52 per cent possession.

That's hardly anything for a Guardiola side, even in an away fixture.

Watch: Vinicius Junior wastes enormous chance

2022-05-04T20:08:17.525Z

Real Madrid 0-0 Man City (3-4)

Huge chance to begin second half 😱

2022-05-04T20:03:38.968Z

Real Madrid 0-0 Man City (3-4)

Manchester City fall asleep on the restart and Vinicius Junior should have scored!

He's given a perfect ball across the box but shanks his shot wide.

Unbelievable.

Walker vs Vinicius Junior showdown

2022-05-04T19:57:00.409Z

Real Madrid 0-0 Man City (3-4)

Through 45 minutes, Walker holds the advantage!

But what a battle it's been...

HT: Real Madrid 0-0 Man City (3-4)

2022-05-04T19:48:15.000Z

That was less chaotic than anticipated. Both sides had half-chances - most notably one for Bernardo Silva in the 20th minute - but none of the clear-cut opportunities we saw so often in the first leg.

So, we enter half-time in the same place we started the night: Manchester City hold a one-goal aggregate advantage in enemy territory.

No booking? 🤔

2022-05-04T19:40:29.503Z

Real Madrid 0-0 Man City (3-4)

Casemiro, by the way, has been involved in at least two challenges that could have resulted in a yellow card.

The Brazilian brought down De Bruyne in the opening exchanges before dragging down Phil Foden moments ago.

Lucky man.

Casemiro Foden Manchester City Real Madrid.
Getty Images

Casemiro in pain

2022-05-04T19:34:17.408Z

Real Madrid 0-0 Man City (3-4)

Real Madrid's defensive midfielder receives treatment after leaving a challenge in pain.

Eduardo Camavinga stirs near the bench, but it appears Casemiro will attempt to play on.

World-class whistlers

2022-05-04T19:31:11.613Z

Real Madrid 0-0 Man City (3-4)

Real Madrid fans are getting impatient every time Manchester City hold up play, and the sound of whistling at the Santiago Bernabeu has been borderline deafening.

Still plenty of time to find a breakthrough, though.

Bernardo Silva close!

2022-05-04T19:20:51.846Z

Real Madrid 0-0 Man City (3-4)

Bernardo Silva powers a shot to the near post with his weaker right foot and comes close to scoring.

Thibaut Courtois does well to block the effort and keep the second leg scoreless.

Vini over the bar!

2022-05-04T19:18:49.159Z

Real Madrid 0-0 Man City (3-4)

Vinicius Junior has an attempted clearance drop directly into his path in the box but lashes his shot well over the target.

Watch: Laporte and Modric tussle

2022-05-04T19:14:55.616Z

Real Madrid 0-0 Man City (3-4)

Here's that moment between the rival players, who were each booked as a result.

Early tension!

2022-05-04T19:09:57.000Z

Real Madrid 0-0 Man City (3-4)

Yellow cards for Luka Modric and Aymeric Laporte as the players come together following a challenge by Casemiro on Kevin De Bruyne.

Laporte ended up on the floor after some extremely mild hand-to-hand combat with his Croatian foe.

Vinicius Junior feeling out Walker

2022-05-04T19:04:45.010Z

Real Madrid 0-0 Man City (3-4)

Walker is back in the line-up - but is he fully fit?

Vinicius Junior is making a point of dribbling at the right-back in the early exchanges, and so far the defender is holding up well.

KO: Real Madrid vs Manchester City

2022-05-04T19:01:55.776Z

We're off!

Moments away from kick-off!

2022-05-04T18:58:08.090Z

Real Madrid vs Manchester City

This one is just a couple of minutes from starting, and the atmosphere couldn't be better!

A match that feels genuinely impossible to predict.

Where do we stand?

2022-05-04T18:27:21.249Z

Real Madrid vs Manchester City

The tie is up for grabs at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Manchester City lead 4-3, but Real Madrid are far from finished entering the second leg. They overturned a two-goal deficit against Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 and held off a determined Chelsea side in the quarter-final. They will have full confidence they can mount a comeback here.

That said, Manchester City have been a dominant force this season and have not been rattled at any stage of the campaign.

No Alaba for Real Madrid

2022-05-04T18:23:41.952Z

Real Madrid vs Manchester City

Real Madrid have deemed David Alaba not fit enough to start in central defence, though the Austria international has made the bench. In his place, veteran defender Nacho gets the nod.

It's not all bad news for the Blancos, however, as Casemiro has returned to anchor their midfield after missing out last week. His presence will be essential in limiting Manchester City's abundant creativity through the middle.

Walker returns!

2022-05-04T18:09:29.441Z

Real Madrid vs Manchester City

The big story from the starting line-ups is the return of Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker, who Pep Guardiola previously suggested could be out for the rest of the season.

His absence in the first leg had forced Manchester City to play John Stones out of position at right-back, and when Stones went off hurt, Fernandinho in that role.

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior exploited the space afforded to him on that side of the pitch and left Fernandinho for dead to score his side's second goal. He may find it more difficult tonight - though he certainly has the ability to beat anyone.

Kyle Walker training Man City
Getty Images

Line-ups: Real Madrid vs Manchester City

2022-05-04T18:05:43.842Z

Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live!

2022-05-04T18:01:52.102Z

Hello everyone! Welcome to our coverage of one of the most anticipated games of the year, with Real Madrid hosting Manchester City in the Champions League semi-final second leg.

It's a pleasure to have you here for another edition of GOAL Matchday Live, and we can't wait for this match to get underway.

Team news should arrive shortly.