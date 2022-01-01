Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: PSG vs Real Madrid & Sporting vs Man City in Champions League; Man Utd vs Brighton in Premier League

GOAL has live updates as the Champions League knockout stages begin while Man Utd chase an important win in the Premier League

Updated
Kylian Mbappe PSG 2021-22
Pochettino: 'We're still the challengers'

2022-02-15T19:30:49.000Z

Mauricio Pochettino: "Given the players involved this could have been the final. PSG have been trying to win this trophy for 50 years, so we are the challengers.

"We have so much respect for Real Madrid as one of the best teams in the world. You don't win 13 European Cups thanks to your coaches, that is down to the overall strength of the club.

"We are the challengers, a lot of effort has gone into building a squad to achieve our dream but we're still the challengers and Real Madrid are the ones who have a habit of winning the Champions League."

Team news: Man Utd vs Brighton

2022-02-15T19:18:10.113Z

Man Utd XI: de Gea, Varane, Shaw, Diogo Dalot, Maguire, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho, Elanga, McTominay, Cristiano Ronaldo

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Cucurella, Dunk, Webster, Veltman, Mac Allister, Moder, Bissouma, Groß, Maupay, Trossard

The king 👑

2022-02-15T19:17:18.762Z

Team news: PSG vs Real Madrid

2022-02-15T19:00:28.162Z

Here go!

Reminder that Neymar is in the squad, but on the bench.

PSG: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes, Danilo, Paredes, Verratti, Messi, Di Maria, Mbappe

Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Asensio, Vinicius Jr, Benzema

Welcome to GOAL's matchday blog!

2022-02-15T19:00:00.000Z

Hello and welcome to GOAL's matchday blog, where we'll follow Champions League action in PSG vs Real Madrid and Sporting vs Manchester City. In the Premier League, Manchester United host Brighton.

Team news to follow!