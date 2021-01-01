Matchday LIVE: PSG held to draw as Man City, Liverpool and Real Madrid seal wins

A good point from Andy Robertson after Liverpool's nine-goal thriller.

"It is one of them. Enjoyable for the neutral and I am sure the fans in here loved it by the time we got ahead," he told BT Sport.

:First half an hour we blew them away. Then we got sloppy and stopped doing the things we were doing really well. We let them back into the game and walk in at half-time thinking 'how have we let this happen?'



"It was important at the start of the second half to come and forget about the last 10 minutes and come out and do what we did for the first half-hour.



"We got an early goal and then what a strike by Hendo and then we were able to see out the game. They didn't really have chances after that, which is really pleasing. We know how tough the Champions league is and how important it is to start with three points."