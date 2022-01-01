Matchday LIVE: Manchester derby headlines Sunday's games with Arsenal, Barcelona, Juventus & AC Milan also in action

WATCH: Saka restores Arsenal's lead in style
Here is how Saka put Arsenal back in front, with Lacazette showing some quick feet...
"He's made one and scored one!" 💪
Bukayo Saka puts Arsenal back in front against Watford with a clinical finish 🎯
Saka is having himself a game!
After assisting Odegaard earlier, Saka now has a goal to add to his tally! Arsenal lead 2-1.
📺: @USA_Network #MyPLMorning \\ #WATARS
GOAL! Watford 1-2 Arsenal
Another goal of the highest quality - the third of this game.
Saka, who made Arsenal's first, now has one himself.
He steals the ball in midfield, bounces a pass off Lacazette and fires into the back of the net.
✅ Made one
✅ Scored one @BukayoSaka87 bangs in his ninth goal of the season!
🟡 1-2 🔴 (30)#WATARS
Team news: Elche vs Barcelona
Barça XI#ElcheBarça
💪🟦🟥 pic.twitter.com/lFks8vb3m3
Chances at both ends
Watford getting lots of joy down Arsenal's left. They are getting in far too easily down that side.
This is a very open game. Lots of space. End to end.
When Barca are in town...
🔥 Nada para a esta 𝗣𝗔𝗦𝗜𝗢́𝗡 💚#ElcheBarça | #MuchoElche
Hoping for...
Peace ✌️ #WATARS
WATCH: Stunning bicycle kick goal from Cucho
Here is how Cucho levelled for Watford for a stunning over-head kick...
WHAT A GOAL THIS IS! 😮
Cucho Hernández, take a bow! 🔥
OH MY CUCHO!
Watford equalize thanks to a stunning bicycle kick by Juan Hernandez.
📺: @USA_Network #MyPLMorning \\ #WATARS
WATCH: Odegaard finishes flowing move
Here is how Odegaard gave Arsenal an early lead, with the finishing touches put to a flowing move...
Arsenal take the lead at Vicarage Road and what a slick move it was! 👏
Martin Ødegaard with a calm finish to cap off a wonderful move from the Gunners! 👇
That link up play between Saka and Odegaard. 🤩
Martin Odegaard's strike gives Arsenal the lead less than 5 minutes into the match!
📺: @USA_Network #MyPLMorning \\ #WATARS
GOAL! Watford 1-1 Arsenal
What a start to this game!
Watford are now level having forced Arsenal onto the back foot - and what a goal from Cucho Hernandez.
He flies through the air to send a spinning bicycle kick beyond Ramsdale to level things up.
CUCHO WITH A BICYCLE KICK!!!
GOAL! Watford 0-1 Arsenal
Having survived an early scare, Arsenal are now in front.
Some slick passing sees Saka cut a ball back from the left flank for Odegaard to collect inside the box.
He shows great composure to stroke home.
Odegaaaard! 🔥
WHAT. A. GOAL!
We lead at Vicarage Road within five minutes!
🟡 0-1 🔴 (5)#WATARS
Goal ruled out after 16 seconds!
Watford think they have made a dream start, with Dennis racing behind before curling the ball beyond Ramsdale.
Celebrations are cut short by a flag, with Arsenal getting a very early let off!
Dennis has the ball in the net after 16 seconds but the flag is raised for offside!
⏱ 1'
🐝 0-0 🔴#WATARS
Here we go!
Arsenal and Watford are up and running at Vicarage Road.
There is the promise of plenty to get excited about today, so here’s hoping that the Gunners and Hornets get us off to a flying start.
The teams are out - the Watford fans show their support for Ukraine here at Vicarage Road.
An important message
Football Stands Together
More drama to come
A guarantee of goals?
15 - Arsenal have scored in all 15 of their Premier League games against Watford before today – only against West Brom (26/26) do the Gunners have a better 100% scoring rate in the competition. Expectant.
Barcelona settling in
Today's scenery 🏞#ElcheBarça
Calm before the storm
Let's take a look inside the dressing room 😍#WATARS
City are ready
Short journey for Red Devils
Absentees for Arsenal
🚨 Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf) and Emile Smith Rowe (Covid) both miss out on today's matchday squad
Today’s surroundings
Vicarage Road 🏟
One Arsenal superstar doing the business
Vivianne Miedema is the first player to reach 100 goal contributions in the WSL 🙌
A big miss in the Manchester derby
Cristiano Ronaldo is injured and will miss the Manchester derby.
Team news: Watford vs Arsenal
🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨
Here's how the Hornets line up for this afternoon's match against Arsenal!#WATARS
📋 Team news from Vicarage Road...
We're unchanged from Thursday's win over Wolves ✅
COME ON YOU GUNNERS! #WATARS
Today’s order of play
The Manchester derby takes centre stage in the Premier League on Sunday, but top-four hopefuls Arsenal will also be in action.
Over in Spain, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will be hoping to claim precious points, while Juventus and AC Milan are among the star attractions in Serie A.
1400 Watford vs Arsenal
1515 Elche vs Barcelona
1630 Man City vs Man Utd
1700 Juventus vs Spezia
1945 Napoli vs AC Milan
2000 Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid
(All times GMT)
