Matchday LIVE: Manchester City, Tottenham & more in FA Cup fifth-round action, AC Milan & Inter face off in Coppa Italia

Zinchenko (C) 👏
Oleksandr Zinchenko captains Manchester City for the first time against Peterborough United 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/TgV4a22uqX— GOAL (@goal) March 1, 2022
Peterborough 0-0 Manchester City
A great chance from Peterborough's Jeando Pourrat Fuchs, and he has a decent shot – albeit with not enough power – that does force Ederson into a save.
Peterborough 0-0 Manchester City
A decent chance for Man City in the opening 10 minutes, getting loads of bodies in the box and trying to put pressure on the 'keeper. Zinchenko has a shot, his second of the game, and it flies high over the crossbar, just like Kepa's penaltya gainst Liverpool on Sunday.
Leicester show their support for Ukraine
In solidarity with Ukraine 💙 pic.twitter.com/VIeBnkmxyi— Leicester City (@LCFC) March 1, 2022
Team news: AC Milan vs Inter
📋 #MilanInter 📋— AC Milan (@acmilan) March 1, 2022
Our starting 11 for tonight's derby!
Forza, Rossoneri! 💪#SempreMilan #CoppaItaliaFrecciarossa@EASPORTSFIFA pic.twitter.com/bQv0uVeiAA
📣 | FORMAZIONE— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter) March 1, 2022
Ecco gli 1️⃣1️⃣ scelti da Simone Inzaghi per #MilanInter 👇
Powered by @EASPORTSFIFA #DerbyMilano #CoppaItaliaFrecciarossa #FORZAINTER ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/BB4Ikd4zzz
Kick-off: Peterborough United vs Manchester City
And we're off at the Weston Homes Stadium, where the winner will progress to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. Premier League titans Manchester City have made six changes to their side for tonight, but don't be underestimating the Citizens – although can we witnesss an epic giant-killing tonight?
Oleksandr Zinchenko captains Manchester City tonight.
Team news: Middlesbrough vs Tottenham
Your team to face @Boro this evening! 👇 pic.twitter.com/EJ1AJ3DMHm— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 1, 2022
The #Boro team 👊 @unibet #UTB pic.twitter.com/Ny5GHmyw5E— Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) March 1, 2022
Team news: Peterborough vs Manchester City
📋 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📋— Manchester City (@ManCity) March 1, 2022
XI | Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Ake, Zinchenko, Fernandinho (C), Gundogan, Foden, Grealish, Mahrez, Jesus
SUBS | Carson, Slicker, Stones, Sterling, Laporte, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo#ManCity | @HaysTechnology pic.twitter.com/AengSw7AiV
Your boys in blue 🔵#pufc pic.twitter.com/6BNkIUZghe— Peterborough United (@theposh) March 1, 2022
Hello and welcome to GOAL's matchday blog!
We'll be covering some crunch FA fifth-round clashes this evening with Manchester City visiting Peterborough and Tottenham facing off against Middlesbrough , while in the Premier League, Burnley take on Leicester.
And in Coppa Italia, AC Milan host Inter.