Matchday LIVE: Manchester City vs PSG in Champions League semi-final second leg

Stay right up to date with Goal's live commentary coverage as Mauricio Pochettino pits his wits against Pep Guardiola

Updated
Manchester City PSG Champions League 2020-21
Guardiola: 'We will try to win the game'

2021-05-04T18:54:36Z

Pep Guardiola to BT Sport: “Don’t worry, now the sun rises! We will try to win the game. We don’t think about the result from one week ago, or the consequences. Play to win the game.”

On team selection: “It is Fernandinho’s birthday, it is my present. Everyone is able to play, I don’t know, I decide for these guys.”

What happened last time Man City were in the semi-finals?

2021-05-04T18:42:03Z

It dates back to 2015-16, the last time City were this far in the competition. Manuel Pellegerini was in charge of the Sky Blues, who are pitted against Real Madrid – but Los Blancos had the big-guns in Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Toni Kroos, Isco and Luka Modric conducting the gameplan.

Real Madrid won 1-0 on aggregate, and went on to claim victory of the whole competition. Since then, the farthest that City had come in the tournament was the last-eight (until now, of course).

No Mbappe? No problem!

2021-05-04T18:27:35Z

It's been 10 years since Pep Guardiola has won the Champions League

2021-05-04T18:22:14Z

No extra guesses as to which team he achieved that with.
Pep Guardiola, Barcelona, Champions League final 2010-11
Surprise surprise, there is torrential rain happening in Northwest England

2021-05-04T18:11:14Z

We live for these cold, rainy nights in Manchester 😉

Man City haven't been in a European final for 51 years...

2021-05-04T18:02:31Z

... could today be different?

Team news: Man City XI vs PSG XI

2021-05-04T17:54:18Z

Here are the full lineups ahead of the game, with Kylian Mbappe a notable absence – he starts the game off from the bench.

A blessing for Guardiola's side?

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, De Bruyne

Subs: Steffen, Carson, Ake, Sterling, Jesus, Aguero, Laporte, Rodrigo, Torres, Mendy, Cancelo

PSG XI: Navas, Florenzi, Marquinhos, Kimbembe, Diallo, Paredes, Herrera, Verratti, Di Maria, Neymar, Icardi

Subs: Rico, Randriamamy, Kehrer, Mbappe, Rafinha, Danilo, Kean, Sarabia, Kurzawa, Draxler, Bakker, Dagba

Man City fans give the team a warm (but rainy...) welcome 👋

2021-05-04T17:48:26Z

Hello everyone, and welcome to our Champions League liveblog!

2021-05-04T17:45:01Z

Today, of course, is the day of the hotly-anticipated Champions League semi-final contested between Manchester City and PSG.

Pep Guardiola's side currently lead 2-1 on aggregate, and he's just one game away from reaching his first ever Champions League final with Man City – unless Mauricio Pochettino can stage an epic comeback.

Team news coming shortly!