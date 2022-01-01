Matchday LIVE: Man Utd host Southampton, Chelsea feature in Club World Cup final, Real Madrid & Man City in action

Team News: Man Utd v Saints
Ronaldo returns to XI for Red Devils
First out of the gate today will be Manchester United - and it is a return to the starting line-up for Cristiano Ronaldo.
After he was benched in midweek, the Portuguese starts for the visit of Southampton - and will surely have a point to prove at Old Trafford.
🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🔴— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 12, 2022
Bring on United! 💪#MUFC | #MUNSOU
Saints meanwhile arrive on the back of a famous comeback win over Tottenham, edging a five-goal thriller - and naturally, they are unchanged from that impressive result.
Can they make it back-to-back wins against nominal big six sides today?
Unchanged at Old Trafford 👊— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) February 12, 2022
Here's the #SaintsFC side for today's visit to #MUFC: pic.twitter.com/x7UYFWVupL
Today's order of play
We've got a busy schedule featuring league leaders across four of Europe's top leagues to come - Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Inter - but first out of the gate will be a former giant looking to give their own hopes a shot in the arm, in the shape of Manchester United.
Then, slap bang in the middle of it all, there's going to be Chelsea flying the flag for their nation and confederation against Brazilian opposition in that much-vaunted Club World Cup clash.
Plus, we'll pop round the houses to give half-time and full-time updates from plenty of Europe's other big clashes today.
Our order of play then is as follows:
1230: Manchester Utd v Southampton
1430: Bochum v Bayern Munich
1515: Villarreal v Real Madrid
1630: Chelsea v Palmeiras
1700: Napoli v Inter
1730: Norwich v Manchester City
(All times GMT)
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe this weekend!
Have a good week? Ready to sink into the sofa and not move for the next eight hours? Good - we are too.
It's a jam-packed day of action across Europe - and further afield! - with Premier League heavyweights, Bundesliga champions, Serie A superstars and the cream of La Liga all set to take to the pitch.
But perhaps more eyeballs will be on Abu Dhabi than anywhere else - because it's the FIFA Club World Cup Final, to decide just who the best domestic team across the globe truly is.
Strap in, sit back - and get ready to enjoy it all.