Matchday LIVE: Man Utd host Man City in huge derby clash as Chelsea, Barcelona & Real Madrid also in action

Visitors coast to derby win against listless hosts

The final whistle goes and Manchester United have been put out of their misery. Manchester City, even without a number nine specialist, have claimed the bragging rights once more in this derby clash.

Pep Guardiola and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer shake hands in the downpour. The former has never looked more assured in his position. The latter looks to be on thinner ice than ever before.