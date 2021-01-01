Matchday LIVE: Man Utd host Man City in huge derby clash as Chelsea, Barcelona & Real Madrid also in action

FT: Man Utd 0-2 Man City
Visitors coast to derby win against listless hosts
The final whistle goes and Manchester United have been put out of their misery. Manchester City, even without a number nine specialist, have claimed the bragging rights once more in this derby clash.
Pep Guardiola and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer shake hands in the downpour. The former has never looked more assured in his position. The latter looks to be on thinner ice than ever before.
Ronaldo booked in final moments
Man Utd 0-2 Man City
Like a predator in the long grass, or a child refusing to eat at dinnertime, Manchester City have played with their food today.
Manchester United look absolutely forlorn - and now Cristiano Ronaldo picks up a yellow card after he slides into Kevin De Bruyne on the rain-swept turf.
Many rude songs are bellowing around Old Trafford about the hosts' general failure. This has been one to forget for them - and one for the visitors to cherish.
COME ON YOU PALACE
Shaw off for Red Devils
Man Utd 0-2 Man City
Luke Shaw has gone down a second time now and that will be the end of his afternoon. Concussion is the fear - he took a head knock in that original challenge from Rodri.
Alex Telles will see out the last quarter-hour or so of this one, but both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Gareth Southgate will be left to sweat upon the England man's fitness.
Rashford on, Shaw injured
Man Utd 0-2 Man City
This has been a miserable day at the office for Manchester United. The fact they haven't conceded more suggests they are more into this match than they were - and they perhaps are - but they are looking so washed out in the rain today.
Marcus Rashford replaces Mason Greenwood and then Luke Shaw goes down injured. It could be a sad end to the England man on his 200th game for the club - but he stays on in the end.
Leaky
Man Utd 0-2 Man City
14 - Manchester United are now without a clean sheet in their last 14 home games in all competitions - they've only had one longer run in their entire history without a home clean sheet, a 21-game run between April 1958 and March 1959. Porous. pic.twitter.com/dDsvnX6WJd— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 6, 2021
Sancho replaces Bailly as Solskjaer gambles future
Man Utd 0-2 Man City
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had to do something - and it is Jadon Sancho, such a sidelined figure since his arrival, who arrives for the hosts.
He replaces Eric Bailly, as Manchester United return to four at the back.
Here we go.
WATCH: Silva doubles City lead with De Gea blunder
HT: Man Utd 0-2 Man City
🗣 "A bizarre goal..."— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 6, 2021
Cancelo lifts what looks like a hopeful ball into the Man Utd penalty area and Maguire and Shaw switch off as Silva steals in at the far post to poke the ball home 👀
📺 Watch live on Sky Sports PL
📲 #MUNMCI blog 👉 https://t.co/umdg3ueH0l pic.twitter.com/bN6B6Uovb4
SILVA! City go up 2-0 with just seconds to play in the first half.
📺 NBCSN and @TelemundoSports pic.twitter.com/haVGR4eU5x
HT: Man Utd 0-2 Man City
Champions lead after sorry concessions for hosts
The whistle goes, to put Manchester United out of their misery. Save the odd play, they have been vastly inferior in this one - and Manchester City's second goal might have done enough to kill their hopes of a comeback off too.
You do not see the Red Devils finding one goal here, let alone two or three.
GOAL: Man Utd 0-2 Man City
(Bernardo Silva)
Game over before the break? City double their lead - and this is a bit of a bizarre one.
Joao Cancelo lofts a cross towards the far post from the left edge of the box, sailing over. Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw - having already seen their teammate turn one into his own net - opt to leave it, thinking it will go out of play.
But behind them, Bernardo Silva stretches for it, and somehow gets a touch. David De Gea cannot make a clean collection and the ball squeaks off him and in at the woodwork.
Imitation of Life
Man Utd 0-1 Man City
Cristiano Ronaldo tried to recreate the iconic Wayne Rooney derby goal
De Gea keeps game at one-goal gap
Man Utd 0-1 Man City
Our no.1 pulls off an impressive save to deny Jesus and then Cancelo from range.
Our no.1 pulls off an impressive save to deny Jesus and then Cancelo from range.#MUFC | #MUNMCI pic.twitter.com/JktddDxSM2
Unwanted history
Man Utd 0-1 Man City
1 - Eric Bailly is the first Manchester United player to score an own goal in the Manchester derby in the Premier League. Oops. pic.twitter.com/2sDhVNj8lC— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 6, 2021
WATCH: Bailly turns ball into own net for City opener
Man Utd 0-1 Man City
Manchester City go ahead early against Manchester United thanks to an own goal...
Manchester City go ahead early against Manchester United thanks to an own goal...
📺 Watch live on Sky Sports PL
📲 #MUNMCI blog 👉 https://t.co/umdg3ueH0l pic.twitter.com/giYJNGallo
Manchester City go ahead early on a United own goal!
📺 NBCSN and @TelemundoSports #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/5HD9MO9CG5
Disaster start for Red Devils
Man Utd 0-1 Man City
Pain
GOAL: Man Utd 0-1 Man City
(Eric Bailly OG)
It's the worst possible start for Manchester United in this derby clash - Eric Bailly has turned the ball into his own net!
After half-chances at both ends, Manchester City force the Red Devils into shapelessness with two dangerous crosses. Victor Lindelof sees off the first but Joao Cancelo is undeterred.
He flicks a return effort in from the left edge. Bailly lunges for it at the near post, miscues and puts the ball behind his goalkeeper.
KO: Man Utd v Man City
After a wreath has been laid by both managers for Remembrance Day and The Last Post has echoed around Old Trafford, the whistle goes - and we are underway at Old Trafford!
Strap in folks. This could be a firework of a game.
Shaw hits magic marker
Man Utd v Man City
Luke Shaw is set for a landmark United appearance today
King of City
Man Utd v Man City
King of City
Warmups underway
Man Utd v Man City
UNITED
Derby delights
Man Utd v Man City
3 - Manchester United have won three of their last four league games against Manchester City, as many as in their previous 16 against them. Derby. pic.twitter.com/aJXz7Nd44v— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 6, 2021
Last time out... bar a few
Man Utd v Man City
Vincent Kompany in central midfield 👀— Goal (@goal) November 6, 2021
So much has changed at Manchester City since Cristiano Ronaldo’s last derby. pic.twitter.com/fL4oV06UIk
Ronaldo out to rewrite final chapter
Man Utd v Man City
It's fair to say that Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester derby moments most likely hinge on that date in late 2008, when he picked up a red card - his second in the fixture, no less, more than any other player.
He's back today to rewrite that history - and as the man keeping Manchester United in the goals, you'd back him to be at the centre of any great escape.
A time for heroes?
Man Utd v Man City
1 - Despite being played 48 times in the Premier League, the Manchester derby has seen fewer hat-tricks scored (1) than a single PL game between Wigan & Blackburn in Dec 2007 (2). Odd. We look back at some of the previous PL games between Man Utd & Man City.
We look back at some of the previous PL games between Man Utd & Man City on @OptaAnalyst. ⬇️
City up for a fight
Man Utd v Man City
READY AND RARING!!!
Guardiola stacks the deck
Man Utd v Man City
On the other side of the field, master tactician Pep Guardiola continues to work around the lack of an established number nine by naming a superb playmaker at the centre of his front three.
Today, it is Kevin De Bruyne who fills the role. Jack Grealish will have to make do with the bench, as will Raheem Sterling, with Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus on either side of the Belgian.
The wealth of forward talent there for the champions is mighty. They arrive as favourites, despite that shock loss to Crystal Palace.
Where magic is made
Man Utd v Man City
Iconic Manchester Derby moments. A fixture in which legends are born.
A fixture in which legends are born. pic.twitter.com/jFJbPYCFYE
Solskjaer sticks to formation guns
Man Utd v Man City
Thoughts then, Red Devils fans?
Having returned to the 3-5-2 formation with victory against Tottenham and a draw with Atalanta in midweek, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keeps the faith - but can his formation get the ball forward?
The central duo of Fred and Scott McTominay, behind Bruno Fernandes, could struggle to get the ball up for Cristiano Ronaldo and Mason Greenwood. Paul Pogba of coruse remains out of the picture following his red card against Liverpool - while Jadon Sancho must settle for the bench again.
Team News: Man Utd v Man City
Ronaldo heads 3-5-2 for hosts, Grealish benched for visitors
Introducing the Reds line-up for the Manchester derby
Introducing the Reds line-up for the Manchester derby ✊#MUFC | #MUNMCI
Your derby day line-up! 🔵🔴— Manchester City (@ManCity) November 6, 2021
XI | Ederson, Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, De Bruyne, Jesus, Foden
SUBS | Steffen, Carson, Ake, Sterling, Grealish, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Palmer#ManCity | @HaysTechnology pic.twitter.com/OmTbxgVcUq
Get ready to rumble...
Man Utd v Man City
COME ON UNITED!!
Only one hot ticket in town...
Man Utd v Man City
There's going to be football until the cows come home today - but come on, there's really only one game on everybody's lips.
The Manchester Derby has seldom failed to deliver in recent years - and this time, it comes with the bonus of all the added intrigue the season has thrown up.
Cristiano Ronaldo is back for his first such game in over a decade. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could well be here for his last. And Pep Guardiola wants a response after a shock loss to Crystal Palace.
It's got the makings of a thriller, this one.
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome, everybody, to Goal's live matchday coverage!
One week ago, the writing looked to be on the wall for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United - and once more, Cristiano Ronaldo helped engineer a major result for his boss.
But now, the pair are truly in crunch territory, against Premier League champions and biggest rivals Manchester City. For the former, it could be do-or-die - and for the latter, it's a chance to rewrite history in his favour.