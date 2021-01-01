Matchday LIVE: Man Utd face Roma & Arsenal take on Villarreal in Europa League semi-final first legs

Parejo talks up Emery skills
Emery may well be hoping for a game of superb skill from Dani Parejo, given the way the player has talked up his admiration for the manager this week.
The former Valencia man - who once had a loan back at Queens Park Rangers a decade ago - has been singing the praises for his boss.
Emery keeps it clean
There's only two swaps from their hosts however, with Emery resisting the urge to tinker with the side that lost 2-1 to Barcelona in their last match.
Gero Rulli has taken the place of Sergio Asenjo in goal, while the other change is a defensive one, as Alfonso Pedraza slots into the left-back position.
It means Juan Foyth - on loan from Arsenal's rivals Tottenham of course - keeps his spot in the side.
Gunners go bold up front
Let's examine those lineups then, shall we?
Arsenal have not been able to welcome Alexandre Lacazette back into the fold but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has made the bench - and he may be needed if goals do not come, given that Mikel Arteta has gone for the more unusual pick of Nicolas Pepe to lead the line.
Martin Odegaard is the only change to the team that lost to Everton, replacing Eddie Nketiah.
An unhappy reunion?
United have already conquered one old ghost this term in Europe - dumping Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Milan out in the round-of-16 - but they've got double trouble up against them today.
Chris Smalling and Henrikh Mkhitaryan - who both played in that 2017 triumph over Ajax in Stockholm - will be lining up for Roma this evening, following their departures from Old Trafford.
They return to the Theatre of Dreams surely determined to twist Solskjaer's hopes of silverware into a first-leg nightmare; they will need no motivation to do the damage today.
Team News: Villarreal v Arsenal
#UEL | Here is how the Yellows will line up for the first leg of the @EuropaLeague semi-finals.— Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) April 29, 2021
ENDAVANT VILLARREAL! 💛💪👏 #ItsOurTime#UEL pic.twitter.com/RL9On2c2YB
📋 Tonight's team is in...— Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 29, 2021
🇳🇴 Odegaard starts
🇨🇮 Pepe leads the line
🏴 Holding partners Mari
#️⃣ #UEL
Team News: Man Utd v Roma
📣 𝗨𝗡𝗜𝗧𝗘𝗗! 📣— Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 29, 2021
Here's your #MUFC XI for tonight's #UEL semi-final 🔴
🟨🟧🟥📋🟥🟧🟨— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) April 29, 2021
Team news is 𝙄𝙉! 👊
#ASRoma #UEL #ManUtdRoma pic.twitter.com/36niXDyMs7
Behind Emery lines
Arsenal, of course, reunite this evening with the man who was in charge when they made that Europa League Final in Baku two years ago, in the shape of Unai Emery.
The Spaniard, a three-time winner of this trophy during his days with Sevilla, arguably knows how to win it better than anybody else.
The jury is still out on whether the Gunners made the right call in replacing him with Mikel Arteta, given their current league position - but of course, had the latter not guided them to a FA Cup triumph last term, they wouldn't even be here right now.
Roma and Villarreal seeking own triumphs
In their way however are two sides coveting the prize of a major European honour themselves - and neither are going to go down without a fight.
In United's way stands Roma, who have been waiting 60 years for another continental triumph, when they beat Birmingham City for the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1961.
As for Arsenal, they've got to tangle with Villarreal, who haven't won on this stage since the 2004 Intertoto Cup - and for the Spaniards and their manager, it couldn't be more personal.
Red Devils and Gunners hunt glory
But you try telling Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Mikel Arteta's sides that this is an inferior honour not worth getting hot under the collar about.
It's been a while since either side tasted continental glory, and neither is going to quibble over the merits of some much-wanted silverware in a season that has seen them fall short in the trophy department.
The Red Devils last won this tournament four years ago under Jose Mourinho - while as for the Gunners, they've not enjoyed such a trophy since they seized the 1994 European Cup Winners' Cup Final. Both will say that they are overdue.
England expects
For the second time in three seasons, European football sits on the cusp of an all-Premier League final foursome across the Champions League and Europa League Finals.
Back then, in 2019, it was Liverpool and Tottenham in the showpiece game of the former, while Arsenal squared off with Chelsea in the finale of the latter.
Only the Gunners and the Blues remain in contention to help repeat an unlikely feat this time around, albeit with the latter aiming for top-tier rather than second-rung glory.
Good evening and welcome to Goal's live matchday blog!
It's just the two games for your pleasure this evening - but what a pair it is, as the Europa League semi-finals gear up for their first legs.
We're into the continental endgame now - and we'll be bringing you all the action from:
Manchester United v Roma (20:00)
Villarreal v Arsenal (20:00)
(All times BST)