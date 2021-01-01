Matchday LIVE: Man Utd face Roma & Arsenal take on Villarreal in Europa League semi-final first legs

Villarreal v Arsenal

There's only two swaps from their hosts however, with Emery resisting the urge to tinker with the side that lost 2-1 to Barcelona in their last match.

Gero Rulli has taken the place of Sergio Asenjo in goal, while the other change is a defensive one, as Alfonso Pedraza slots into the left-back position.

It means Juan Foyth - on loan from Arsenal's rivals Tottenham of course - keeps his spot in the side.