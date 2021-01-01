Matchday LIVE: Man City vs Arsenal, Liverpool vs Chelsea, plus Bayern, Juventus & Real Madrid in action

GOAL! Man City 1-0 Arsenal
Ilkay Gundogan has given the home side the lead!
City burst forward with Gabriel Jesus running onto a long ball down the right side and eventually sends it towars the back post.
Gundogan is there lingering behind Calum Chambers to head it in.
GUNDOOOOOOOO!!!!!
🔷 1-0 🔴 #ManCity
We are underway!
The clash between Manchester City and Arsenal has begun.
Who will come out on top, Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions or his former protégé Mikel Arteta and the Gunners?
Man City vs Arsenal - How do they line up?
The teams are in for our first match of the afternoon. Let's take a look at how they're starting.
🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨
XI | Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Grealish, Torres, Jesus.
SUBS | Steffen, Stones, Ake, Sterling, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Doyle, Palmer.
⚽️ @HaysWorldwide
🔷 #ManCity
🏆 Back in @PremierLeague action!
🥁 Introducing your lineup for this afternoon's game...
🔜 #MCIARS
What's on the cards today?
The action commences with an early mouth-watering Premier League tie between Manchester City and Arsenal.
Then we will guide you through the mid-afternoon ties in the English top-flight before another promising encounter this evening, with Liverpool taking on Chelsea at Anfield.
Afterwards, Bayern Munich will look to get a second win of the Bundesliga season when they take on Hertha Berlin, followed by Juventus' first match of the post-Ronaldo era against Empoli.
And we'll round it off with an intriguing clash in Spain as Real Madrid visit Real Betis.
Let's get into it!
Welcome to Goal Matchday Live!
The weekend is here and with it comes another action-packed round of Europe's top leagues!
Follow all the goals, results and reaction here with Goal as we cover the big games coming up this afternoon.