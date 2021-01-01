Matchday LIVE: Liverpool vs Newcastle, West Ham vs Chelsea, Real Madrid vs Betis & more

Joelinton being Joelinton
Steve McManaman has just described Joelinton as slow in moving the ball on. Steve, that’s who he is.
You probably only get to watch him twice a season. Newcastle fans have to deal with it week after week. Count yourself lucky, Steve.
Big chance Liverpool!
Keystone Cops defending
Anyone under the age of about 86 won’t have a clue about the reference, but we’ll go with it anyway.
Suffice to say, it’s not a compliment.
Ciaran Clark takes the ball off his goalkeeper and feints to pass only to kick it all of three yards into the path of a swarming Liverpool attack. Fortunately for Clark, Jota drags his shot wide.
Joelinton out of position?
Newcastle are firmly in the game, and craft another opening but Joelinton and Almiron decide to tackle each other on the edge of the Liverpool box and the chance goes begging.
Maybe for all this time, Newcastle have been playing Joelinton out of position. Could be a rugged, no-nonsense central defender.
All-action Almiron, but not much else
Miguel Almiron really is very, very good... at running. He collects the ball and dashes forward, but bumps into a Liverpool defender and that’s the end of that.
100% for endeavour but the end product does leave a lot to be desired.
Big Chance, Newcastle!
Liverpool’s defence has been leaky all season and they allow Sean Longstaff to burst into the box. Unfortunately for Newcastle, he fails to get the ball out of his feet and his shot is saved by Alisson.
Liverpool really do have an open-door policy to defending at the moment.
You do have to wonder how bad Ben Davies is in training to not get a look-in.
Jota floored
Jurgen Klopp’s in a bit of a rage.
Federico Fernandez has just flown in and floored Diogo Jota with a forearm smash what would not have been out of place in a UFC octagon. Yellow card only as far as Andre Marriner is concerned, but the Liverpool boss made his feelings known.
ASM in the wars
Salah's hunger for goals
Chelsea binned off Salah a few years ago. Hmm
Kev, Kev, you okay Kev?
This could be a long afternoon for the Magpies
GOAL! Liverpool 1 Newcastle 0
Salah 3'
Well what a goal that was. A lofted ball comes into the box and the Egyptian takes it down, leaves Matt Ritchie chasing shadows and lashes the ball beyond Duibravka.
A lovely way for Liverpool fans to celebrate their lunch.
We're off
Kick-off on the horizon
Bruce up for the fight
Steve Bruce has been speaking to BT Sport and is relishing the challenge.
“It’s a big stadium and it’s going to be difficult,” Bruce said. “It’s one of the big ones and we are going to enjoy it.
“We have had a few people back and that has helped us.
"We have found that resilience and to put back-to-back wins together is vitally important to us.”
Stand up for snakes
The fallout from the failed Super League breakaway continues. The bigwigs of the six Premier League clubs have been described as worse than snakes by Karren Brady.
The issue here, aside from these people trying to destroy the competitive nature of football, is the bad rep snakes are getting in all this.
Snakes might not be everyone's cup of tea, but by and large they try and mind their own business.
Maybe Aldi (other supermarket chains are out there) need to change the narrative. Their caterpillar is causing them problems, so why not launch a 'Steve the Snake' cake?
Attacking a positive for Reds
Tough but not impossible task for Newcastle
Way back when the only Super Leagues being considered was in the oval ball, Newcastle and Liverpool regularly served up treats.
The Magpies have not won at Anfield since 1994, but it has not been a fortress this season.
Burnley, Brighton, Manchester City, Chelsea and Fulham have made successful raids this season, so the door is ajar for Newcastle.
Top four on the line for Liverpool
A win for Liverpool would take the Reds into the top four, potentially for only a few hours as West Ham and Chelsea face off later.
Newcastle are edging towards safety, but in all likelihood Steve Bruce put this game in the “would be nice” category. The Magpies are eight points clear of Fulham so have a bit of breathing space.
Predictions please
Liverpool team to face Newcastle
Klopp's going for goals with Firmino, Jota, Mane and Salah all starting.
Newcastle team for Liverpool visit
Welcome to Anfield
The reception for the Liverpool team bus is a bit more positive than at Elland Road earlier this week.
