Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Liverpool vs Newcastle, West Ham vs Chelsea, Real Madrid vs Betis & more

Join us for coverage of the biggest games across Europe on a busy Saturday of match action

Joelinton being Joelinton

2021-04-24T12:08:30Z

Steve McManaman has just described Joelinton as slow in moving the ball on. Steve, that’s who he is. 

You probably only get to watch him twice a season. Newcastle fans have to deal with it week after week. Count yourself lucky, Steve.

Big chance Liverpool!

2021-04-24T12:08:07Z

Salah powers into the Newcastle box but a bit like Longstaff at the other end, he’s unable to get it under tight control and Dubravka makes the save.

Keystone Cops defending

2021-04-24T12:02:30Z

Anyone under the age of about 86 won’t have a clue about the reference, but we’ll go with it anyway.

Suffice to say, it’s not a compliment.

Ciaran Clark takes the ball off his goalkeeper and feints to pass only to kick it all of three yards into the path of a swarming Liverpool attack. Fortunately for Clark, Jota drags his shot wide.

Joelinton out of position?

2021-04-24T11:59:13Z

Newcastle are firmly in the game, and craft another opening but Joelinton and Almiron decide to tackle each other on the edge of the Liverpool box and the chance goes begging.

Maybe for all this time, Newcastle have been playing Joelinton out of position. Could be a rugged, no-nonsense central defender.

All-action Almiron, but not much else

2021-04-24T11:56:02Z

Miguel Almiron really is very, very good... at running. He collects the ball and dashes forward, but bumps into a Liverpool defender and that’s the end of that.

100% for endeavour but the end product does leave a lot to be desired.

Big Chance, Newcastle!

2021-04-24T11:51:50Z

Liverpool’s defence has been leaky all season and they allow Sean Longstaff to burst into the box. Unfortunately for Newcastle, he fails to get the ball out of his feet and his shot is saved by Alisson.

Liverpool really do have an open-door policy to defending at the moment.

You do have to wonder how bad Ben Davies is in training to not get a look-in.

Jota floored

2021-04-24T11:47:45Z

Jurgen Klopp’s in a bit of a rage.

Federico Fernandez has just flown in and floored Diogo Jota with a forearm smash what would not have been out of place in a UFC octagon. Yellow card only as far as Andre Marriner is concerned, but the Liverpool boss made his feelings known.

ASM in the wars

2021-04-24T11:41:42Z

A worry for Newcastle as Allan Saint-Maximin limps off after a stiff challenge from Kabak that earned the Liverpool defender a yellow card. He’s back on but is moving like an old goat.

Salah's hunger for goals

2021-04-24T11:39:10Z

Chelsea binned off Salah a few years ago. Hmm

GOAL! Liverpool 1 Newcastle 0

2021-04-24T11:33:07Z

Salah 3'

Well what a goal that was. A lofted ball comes into the box and the Egyptian takes it down, leaves Matt Ritchie chasing shadows and lashes the ball beyond Duibravka. 

A lovely way for Liverpool fans to celebrate their lunch.

We're off

2021-04-24T11:29:35Z

We’re underway at Anfield. Can Liverpool end a sorry week, admittedly one that had nothing to do with the players or Jurgen Klopp, on a positive note?

Kick-off on the horizon

2021-04-24T11:24:32Z

We’re five minutes until kick-off and the players are on their way out at Anfield.

Bruce up for the fight

2021-04-24T11:15:45Z

Steve Bruce has been speaking to BT Sport and is relishing the challenge.

“It’s a big stadium and it’s going to be difficult,” Bruce said. “It’s one of the big ones and we are going to enjoy it.

“We have had a few people back and that has helped us.

"We have found that resilience and to put back-to-back wins together is vitally important to us.”

Stand up for snakes

2021-04-24T11:05:40Z

The fallout from the failed Super League breakaway continues. The bigwigs of the six Premier League clubs have been described as worse than snakes by Karren Brady.

The issue here, aside from these people trying to destroy the competitive nature of football, is the bad rep snakes are getting in all this. 

Snakes might not be everyone's cup of tea, but by and large they try and mind their own business.

Maybe Aldi (other supermarket chains are out there) need to change the narrative. Their caterpillar is causing them problems, so why not launch a 'Steve the Snake' cake?

Attacking a positive for Reds

2021-04-24T11:05:04Z

Tough but not impossible task for Newcastle

2021-04-24T10:49:15Z

Way back when the only Super Leagues being considered was in the oval ball, Newcastle and Liverpool regularly served up treats.

The Magpies have not won at Anfield since 1994, but it has not been a fortress this season. 

Burnley, Brighton, Manchester City, Chelsea and Fulham have made successful raids this season, so the door is ajar for Newcastle.

Top four on the line for Liverpool

2021-04-24T10:42:30Z

A win for Liverpool would take the Reds into the top four, potentially for only a few hours as West Ham and Chelsea face off later.

Newcastle are edging towards safety, but in all likelihood Steve Bruce put this game in the “would be nice” category. The Magpies are eight points clear of Fulham so have a bit of breathing space.

Liverpool team to face Newcastle

2021-04-24T10:32:39Z

Klopp's going for goals with Firmino, Jota, Mane and Salah all starting.

 

Newcastle team for Liverpool visit

2021-04-24T10:31:25Z

Allan Saint-Maximin starts for the Magpies.

 

Welcome to Anfield

2021-04-24T10:22:36Z

The reception for the Liverpool team bus is a bit more positive than at Elland Road earlier this week.

Which games are on today? 📅

2021-04-24T10:18:57Z

We've action from the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Ligue 1 & more on this busy Saturday!

Here's a handy run-down of the biggest games to look forward to with us today.

⚽️  12:30pm - (Merseyside Reds) Liverpool vs Newcastle

⚽️  14:30pm - Mainz vs Bayern Munich

⚽️  14:30pm - Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

⚽️  4pm - Metz vs PSG

⚽️  17:30pm - West Ham vs Chelsea

⚽️  20:00pm - Real Madrid vs Real Betis

All times BST

It's matchday! ⚽️ 🤩 🎉

2021-04-24T10:10:06Z

Welcome to Goal's live matchday blog!

We'll be bringing you all the latest from the biggest games today, so stay tuned for updates. 🚨

Team news, goals and all the incidents from action as it happens in England, France, Spain, Germany, Italy and more! 💪