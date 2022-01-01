Matchday LIVE: Liverpool and Chelsea in FA Cup action, Juventus face Fiorentina in Coppa Italia

Injury blow for Luton
Luton have had to make a change just 12 minutes into the match.
Their goalkeeper Jed Steer has gone down and had to be replaced by Harry Isted.
A lightning start for Luton
1:42 – Reece Burke’s header for Luton after 102 seconds is the quickest goal Chelsea have conceded in all competitions this season. Stunned.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 2, 2022
WATCH: Luton get early goal against Chelsea
The scenes! 😮@LukeDBerry has scored against @ChelseaFC!#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/yh5fcmJtCQ— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) March 2, 2022
GOAL! Luton 1-0 Chelsea
Chelsea are a goal down just two minutes into the FA Cup clash.
A corner came curling into the box and Reece Burke rises to head beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga.
Which games are we following?
GOAL will be keeping up with all the fun, with the following games on this evening:
Southampton vs West Ham
Liverpool vs Norwich
Fiorentina vs Juventus
Welcome to the matchday blog!
We are in for a Wednesday night packed with action.
The FA Cup fifth round is underway with Chelsea and Liverpool both playing tonight.
Plus, there is some Coppa Italia excitement to keep us going, with Juventus in action.