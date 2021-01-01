Matchday LIVE: England vs Denmark updates, news and TV reaction

Road to Wembley: England
When Raheem Sterling tucked in the sole finish against Croatia at Wembley in the Three Lions' opening game of Euro 2020, in Group D, a wave of relief passed through those assembled - but even the dreamers amid England's faithful might have seen their patience tested.
Gareth Southgate's steadfast, defensively-orientated football yielded a blank draw against Scotland and another narrow one-goal win over the Czech Republic, neither game a surefire sign of a team hitting their straps at the right time.
But then, the epoch-defining win over Germany seemed to light the nation's fuse once more, a generational result given how often they have chocked against their old enemy - and a subsequent trip to Rome to rout Ukraine showed that they have only grown in confidence since. They're home today - and on Sunday too, if they get there, in a major psychological boost to their chances.
Hjumland rallies Denmark with soulful belief
But if Southgate has restored the pride of a nation, then his opposite number has done just as superb a job in putting back together its soul.
It has been a long time - almost three decades - since Denmark last darkened the doorstep of a last four appearance at a major tournament and after the scenes of their first match, it felt like the wait would go on.
Kasper Hjumland and the band of brothers under his watch have had other ideas however - and now they stand one match away from the final. The manager has worked wonders throughout a testing time, and ahead of tonight, played down their underdogs tag as they look to make history.
Southgate further restores English status
No matter what happens today, it will be hard to argue about Gareth Southgate's place in England history. From the proverbial poster boy of Three Lions failure after Euro 1996 - remember the Pizza Hut advertisement? - he has led them to consecutive last-four finishes at major tournaments for only the first time in their history.
In doing so, they've become only the fifth European nation to achieve the feat since the turn of the century, following in the most recent footsteps of France, who made it to the Euro 2016 final before triumph at Russia in 2018.
News broke earlier this summer that the former Middlesbrough man is in line for a new contract through the next European Championship, at Germany 2024. Whatever the outcome tonight, it is hard to dispute that he deserves it, no matter what the social media naysayers believe.
Can the Kane train score at Schmeichel Station again?
...but Denmark lurk close
But for all those quick to anoint England - unbeaten at this tournament with five clean sheets from five games - the de-facto favourites, just hold your horses, because no side gets to a major tournament semi-final without being at least a bit good at football.
Boss Kasper Hjulmand has already rubbished his side's tag as nominal underdogs - more on that later - and there is no shortage of matchwinners at their disposal as they look to complete a tournament run that started with the trauma of arguably their best player rushed to hospital into an unlikely triumph.
Christian Eriksen has loomed large in his absence over the spirit and drive of the Danish Dynamite, but so too has the spectre of their last appearance in the last four of a major tournament, when they shocked the continent to win Euro 1992. Peter Schmeichel was in goal then; his son Kasper aims to repeat
England expects...
The sounds of Baddiel & Skinner & Lightning Seeds, of New Order, of Fat Les, of Ant and Dec - it has been the incorrigible chorus of an English summer quite unlike any other in recent memory.
The delirious fever of Russia 2018 three years ago was a different kettle of fish, the sense of an outside contender wrestling their way through the ranks on a remarkable run to the World Cup semi-finals.
Now, in 2021, Gareth Southgate's men sat among the favourites before the curtain even rose - and they're the only one of the four most-backed sides still standing at this stage. This is no longer the runaway dream; this is England expects, on home turf, as history beckons.
Lineups: England v Denmark
Team News: England v Denmark
The rumours are true - it's just the one change for the Three Lions, in the lone right-winger-slash-midfielder position of their 4-2-3-1 formation that Southgate has tinkered with throughout the tournament.
For the third time, Bukayo Saka will start, having done so against the Czech Republic and Germany, before injury forced him out for the Ukraine game. He takes the spot of the man who replaced him in Rome, Jadon Sancho.
Denmark, as they did against Wales and the Czechs, keep faith with the 3-4-3 formation that has served them so well in the knockout stages. There's no changes from them. We'll have full lineups shortly.
Last time out...
Whoever wins today will already have the luxury of knowing who they will face this weekend - and perhaps even hold the key to knowing how to trump them too.
Italy, unbeaten since 2018 across all matches, had looked to have emerged as tournament favourites heading into the last four after a string of fine performances, but a fiendish Spain gameplan kept them limited to dangerous counters at Wembley.
While Federico Chiesa's breakaway opener on the hour-mark proved to not be enough to beat off Alvaro Morata's equaliser, La Roja's wastefulness proved to give them one lifeline too many - and Jorginho's superb finish in the penalty shootout was enough to book them a dramatic final spot.
Today's order of play
Yesterday, two titans of Mediterranean football went the distance - and now it is the turn of the two remaining rivals in this tournament, vying for a spot at Wembley this weekend.
They'll take to the field in north London in just over an hour and a bit, knowing that there are no second chances left for them - either they fly or they freeze on the biggest stage.
It's two sides with a little bit of recent history, having met in the Nations League last autumn - and it's the hosts who will be out for a spot of revenge along the way too It is, of course:
England v Denmark (2000, London)
Hello and welcome to Goal's live matchday coverage of Euro 2020!
Walk out into the streets of Europe and there's something in the air. There's a current, an electrical charge that hums and crackles. Touch it, feel it; it's almost tangible as it hangs in the balance, just like the final of this tournament.
In a world ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic, this summer's rearranged festival of football has delivered time and again with spectacle to savour. It did last night, as Italy and Spain played out a true knockout tussle - and expectation is that will do so again.
Is football finally about to trade in its half-century holiday and think about coming home? Or is it headed across the North Sea for a fairytale stop-off instead? It's semi-final night at Wembley Stadium - and there's one last shot at the crown on the line. Buckle up.