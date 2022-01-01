Matchday LIVE: England host Switzerland as Spain, Netherlands & Germany headline international friendlies

White in for Stones in late England change
England v Switzerland
Breaking news less than a quarter-hour out at Wembley - there's been a change for England.
John Stones has picked up an issue in the warm-up so Arsenal's Ben White is drafted in to start amid that back three.
The Gunners defender has been in superb form over the past few months and will surely grab this chance with both hands.
No Qatar boycott for Three Lions
The road to Qatar does not start here - England will already be there of course - but the legwork of finding form begins at Wembley Stadium today, ahead of a tournament already destined to go down in infamy.
There will be no boycott from the Three Lions however, with Southgate confirming that he was "unsure" what any such action would do earlier this week.
Debut delight for defensive duo
England v Switzerland
Gareth Southgate's first matchday squad of the year includes two players making the step-up to senior level then - it is maiden caps for both Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters and Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi!
The latter was a member of the original squad, while the former was called up following injuries, alongside Guehi's Palace team-mate Tyrick Mitchell. The latter makes the bench too, meaning he could come on for good measure.
It also marks the latest injection of talent, as Southgate continues to consider his options for Qatar. Harry Maguire is on the bench after his fluctuations with Manchester United, while Conor Gallagher - another Palace man - gets the nod in midfield in Kalvin Phillips' absence.
Team News: England v Switzerland
England: Pickford, Walker-Peters, Guehi, Stones, Coady, Shaw, Gallagher, Henderson, Mount, Foden, Kane.
Switzerland: Omlin, Widmer, Akanji, Frei, Embolo, Freuler, Xhaka, Steffen, Rodriguez, Vargas, Shaqiri.
Except, who are we kidding? We're here for one game, and one game only - and that's England's first match of 2022, as Gareth Southgate's Three Lions take on Switzerland at Wembley Stadium.
The hosts are looking to back up a 2021 that saw them finish second at Euro 2020 with the best start possible, as they fix their eye on going one step further at Qatar 2022 and the World Cup later this year - and we're going to be with you every step of the way.
But first, the teams...