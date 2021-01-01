Southgate explains why Lingard starts
Despite being cut from England's squad for the Euros, Jesse Lingard has been named to Gareth Southgate's starting XI against Austria.
"Jesse has had a good spell with West Ham and is someone who has played so well with England," Southgate said before the game. "We have total trust in the way he plays, he is reliable, a great member of the group."
Bellingham becomes youngest England starter since Rooney
No Van Dijk, but still a strong Netherlands squad
Germany's team to play Denmark 👇— Goal (@goal) June 2, 2021
Like it? pic.twitter.com/bHNO4qNznb
Hummels and Muller are back for Germany
Germany's team to play Denmark 👇— Goal (@goal) June 2, 2021
Like it? pic.twitter.com/bHNO4qNznb
Meanwhile in Madrid...
Before all of today's games get started, Carlo Ancelotti held his first press conference since returning to Real Madrid, as he discussed the futures of Sergio Ramos, Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale.
An incredible lineup for France
France name their XI for tonight.— Goal (@goal) June 2, 2021
Griezmann 🤝 Benzema 🤝 Mbappe
Good luck, Wales 😳 pic.twitter.com/zBZJMEaevJ
And Austria's XI
Some familiar faces in the starting XI for Austria, including recent Real Madrid signing David Alaba:
Bachmann, Friedl, Hinteregger, Dragovic, Lainer, Laimer, Baumgartner, Schlager, Alaba, Sabitzer, Kalajdzic.
Alexander-Arnold starts for England!
Your #ThreeLions for tonight's game against Austria! 👊 pic.twitter.com/rURdM2IWBW— England (@England) June 2, 2021
The wait is almost over!
Nine days until Euro 2020 🤩 pic.twitter.com/fyu0hvbp8s— Goal (@goal) June 2, 2021
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
The road towards the Euros is officially underway as several of Europe's top teams are in action today with pre-tournament friendlies.
Fresh off naming his right-back filled 26-man squad for the Euros, Gareth Southgate and England are set to face off with Austria, while reigning world champions France are set to take on Wales in what could be Karim Benzema's true return to Les Bleus.
Elsewhere, Germany are set to face Denmark while the Netherlands will take on Scotland.
A busy day to help kickstart a busy summer - and you can follow it all right here!