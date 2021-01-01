Matchday LIVE: Man City vs Leeds, Real Madrid vs Barcelona & all the big match action across Europe

In October, Aston Villa managed a 7-2 (!!) win over Liverpool at Villa Park. Could they complete the double over Liverpool for the first since the inaugural Premier League season in 1992/93?

Liverpool have lost their last six home Premier League matches and sit 7th in the table, out of any Europe competition for now.

Fun fact: No side has kept more away clean sheets in the Premier League this season than Aston Villa (8)