Matchday LIVE: Chelsea vs West Brom, Arsenal vs Liverpool & all Saturday's action across Europe

Second half under way in London
Mason Mount comes on for Christian Pulisic at half-time.
Can Chelsea rescue at least a point at home?
HT | Chelsea 1-2 West Brom
A recap of the first 45 minutes at Stamford Bridge from our Chelsea correpondent, Nizaar Kinsella.
How about that?! Chelsea had gone 12 hours without conceding a goal under Thomas Tuchel and are unbeaten in 14 games but could be facing defeat against the 19th-placed team in the Premier League.
Chelsea didn't start the game well but managed to go in front when Marcos Alonso's free kick was followed up on the rebound by Christian Pulisic. The USMNT international was set to become the focus before a shock second yellow card just a minute later saw Thiago Silva sent off. It offered West Brom a way back into the half and they scored twice just before half-time through star attacker Matheus Pereira. The clean sheet run has ended, but will the unbeaten run be lost too?
Milan rescue a point at the brink of FT
It took Milan 87 minutes to get on the scoresheet and Jens Petter Hauge rescues a point for Milan minutes after coming off the bench.
Sampdoria stay in 10th in Serie A and Milan stay steadily in second behind Inter and ahead of Juventus.
Pereira with TWO ⚽️⚽️
West Brom lead at HT with two goals in two minutes for Brazilian, Matheus Pereira.
Chelsea had gone 12 hours without conceding and then Pereira came along. Could this be the day West Brom beat Chelsea in the league at Stamford Bridge for the first time since 1978?
Matheus Pereira has scored more goals against Tuchel's Chelsea than all the other opposition players in the 14 games combined. #CFC #CHEWBA— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) April 3, 2021
West Brom GOAL
Matheus Pereira puts West Brom level with a brilliant lob over Mendy. The visiting keeper, Sam Johnstone, gets the assist.
Chelsea 1-1 West Brom
Short-lived afternoon for Branislav Ivanovic
The 37-year-old defender, on his return to Stamford Bridge, came on for Dara O'Shea in the 24th minute just to be taken off 10 minutes later after picking up a hamstring injury chasing down Timo Werner.
Ten minutes later, Ivanovic is back off ❌— Goal (@goal) April 3, 2021
It looks as though he's pulled a hamstring chasing down Timo Werner on the counter 🏃♂️💨 https://t.co/qEqBNipGX6 pic.twitter.com/d4h4IabhYG
Chelsea goal AND red card 😱
Not exactly the comeback Thiago Silva was expecting. The Chelsea defender sees his second yellow of the afternoon on the brink of half-time and minutes after Christian Pulisic put the Blues in the lead.
Marcos Alonso's free kick ricocheted off the post and the American was quick to react for an easy tap in.
Chelsea 1-0 West Brom
Sampdoria goal and red card 🟥
Milan 0-1 Sampdoria
Fabio Quagliarella puts Sampdoria in the lead in the 57th minute and just two minutes later Adrien Silva gets his second yellow of the afternoon after a late challenge on Samu Castillejo.
30 minutes left on the clock, Milan with a player advantage, can they capitalise?
KO: Chelsea vs West Brom
West Brom haven't won away in the league against Chelsea since 1978 🤯
Let's see how they get on at Stamford Bridge today.
13 - West Brom are winless in their last 13 Premier League games in London (D2 L11), while their last away league win against Chelsea was back in September 1978. Mountain. #CHEWBA— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 3, 2021
Over in Italy | HT: Milan 0-0 Sampdoria
After 45 minutes gone, Milan have yet to register a shot on target against 10th place Sampdoria.
With nine matchdays left in Serie A, Inter sit comfortably in first with a five point lead over city rivals, Milan, and with two games in hand. Only so much Zlatan Ibrahimovic can do.
🚨 TEAM NEWS | Chelsea vs West Brom 🚨
Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Zouma, James, Alonso, Jorginho, Kovacic, Pulisic, Werner, Ziyech.
West Brom XI: Johnstone, O'Shea, Ajayi, Bartley, Furlong, Yokuslu, Maitland-Niles, Townsend, Phillips, Diagne, Pereira.
Pulisic 🤝 Werner 🤝 Ziyech— Goal (@goal) April 3, 2021
Chelsea name their XI to play West Brom in the early kickoff 👇 #CHEWBA pic.twitter.com/WwU0OEVEzN
Welcome to Goal's matchday LIVE blog - yep, club football is FINALLY back! 😃
Make yourself comfy won't you, it's going to be a busy one! Here's what we've got...
11:30 (BST) | AC Milan vs Sampdoria
12:30 (BST) | Chelsea vs West Brom
14:00 (BST) | Atalanta vs Udinese
14:30 (BST) | Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt
15:15 (BST) | Real Madrid vs Eibar
17:30 (BST) | Leicester City vs Manchester City
17:30 (BST) | RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich
20:00 (BST) | Arsenal vs Liverpool
....and more