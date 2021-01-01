Matchday LIVE: Chelsea vs West Brom, Arsenal vs Liverpool & all Saturday's action across Europe

A recap of the first 45 minutes at Stamford Bridge from our Chelsea correpondent, Nizaar Kinsella.

How about that?! Chelsea had gone 12 hours without conceding a goal under Thomas Tuchel and are unbeaten in 14 games but could be facing defeat against the 19th-placed team in the Premier League.

Chelsea didn't start the game well but managed to go in front when Marcos Alonso's free kick was followed up on the rebound by Christian Pulisic. The USMNT international was set to become the focus before a shock second yellow card just a minute later saw Thiago Silva sent off. It offered West Brom a way back into the half and they scored twice just before half-time through star attacker Matheus Pereira. The clean sheet run has ended, but will the unbeaten run be lost too?