Matchday LIVE: Chelsea vs West Brom, Arsenal vs Liverpool & all Saturday's action across Europe

Join us as Chelsea host West Brom, while the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid & Juventus also feature before the huge Arsenal vs Liverpool clash

Matheus Pereira West Brom Thiago Silva Chelsea 2020-21
Second half under way in London

2021-04-03T12:40:07Z

Mason Mount comes on for Christian Pulisic at half-time. 

Can Chelsea rescue at least a point at home?

Mason Mount Chelsea 2020-21
HT | Chelsea 1-2 West Brom

2021-04-03T12:32:41Z

A recap of the first 45 minutes at Stamford Bridge from our Chelsea correpondent, Nizaar Kinsella.

How about that?! Chelsea had gone 12 hours without conceding a goal under Thomas Tuchel and are unbeaten in 14 games but could be facing defeat against the 19th-placed team in the Premier League. 

Chelsea didn't start the game well but managed to go in front when Marcos Alonso's free kick was followed up on the rebound by Christian Pulisic. The USMNT international was set to become the focus before a shock second yellow card just a minute later saw Thiago Silva sent off. It offered West Brom a way back into the half and they scored twice just before half-time through star attacker Matheus Pereira. The clean sheet run has ended, but will the unbeaten run be lost too?

Milan rescue a point at the brink of FT

2021-04-03T12:30:43Z

It took Milan 87 minutes to get on the scoresheet and Jens Petter Hauge rescues a point for Milan minutes after coming off the bench. 

Sampdoria stay in 10th in Serie A and Milan stay steadily in second behind Inter and ahead of Juventus. 

Ibrahimovic Milan Sampdoria
Pereira with TWO ⚽️⚽️

2021-04-03T12:25:03Z

West Brom lead at HT with two goals in two minutes for Brazilian, Matheus Pereira. 

Chelsea had gone 12 hours without conceding and then Pereira came along. Could this be the day West Brom beat Chelsea in the league at Stamford Bridge for the first time since 1978? 

West Brom GOAL

2021-04-03T12:19:32Z

Matheus Pereira puts West Brom level with a brilliant lob over Mendy. The visiting keeper, Sam Johnstone, gets the assist. 

Chelsea 1-1 West Brom

Short-lived afternoon for Branislav Ivanovic

2021-04-03T12:15:22Z

The 37-year-old defender, on his return to Stamford Bridge, came on for Dara O'Shea in the 24th minute just to be taken off 10 minutes later after picking up a hamstring injury chasing down Timo Werner. 

Chelsea goal AND red card 😱

2021-04-03T12:04:26Z

Not exactly the comeback Thiago Silva was expecting. The Chelsea defender sees his second yellow of the afternoon on the brink of half-time and minutes after Christian Pulisic put the Blues in the lead.

Marcos Alonso's free kick ricocheted off the post and the American was quick to react for an easy tap in. 

Chelsea 1-0 West Brom

Sampdoria goal and red card 🟥

2021-04-03T11:55:39Z

Milan 0-1 Sampdoria 

Fabio Quagliarella puts Sampdoria in the lead in the 57th minute and just two minutes later Adrien Silva gets his second yellow of the afternoon after a late challenge on Samu Castillejo. 

30 minutes left on the clock, Milan with a player advantage, can they capitalise? 

KO: Chelsea vs West Brom

2021-04-03T11:33:13Z

West Brom haven't won away in the league against Chelsea since 1978 🤯

Let's see how they get on at Stamford Bridge today.

Over in Italy | HT: Milan 0-0 Sampdoria

2021-04-03T11:22:12Z

After 45 minutes gone, Milan have yet to register a shot on target against 10th place Sampdoria.

With nine matchdays left in Serie A, Inter sit comfortably in first with a five point lead over city rivals, Milan, and with two games in hand. Only so much Zlatan Ibrahimovic can do.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic AC Milan 2020-21
🚨 TEAM NEWS | Chelsea vs West Brom 🚨

2021-04-03T10:49:57Z

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Zouma, James, Alonso, Jorginho, Kovacic, Pulisic, Werner, Ziyech.

West Brom XI: Johnstone, O'Shea, Ajayi, Bartley, Furlong, Yokuslu, Maitland-Niles, Townsend, Phillips, Diagne, Pereira.

Welcome to Goal's matchday LIVE blog - yep, club football is FINALLY back! 😃

2021-04-03T10:45:01Z

Make yourself comfy won't you, it's going to be a busy one! Here's what we've got...

11:30 (BST) | AC Milan vs Sampdoria
12:30 (BST) | Chelsea vs West Brom
14:00 (BST) | Atalanta vs Udinese
14:30 (BST) | Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt
15:15 (BST) | Real Madrid vs Eibar
17:30 (BST) | Leicester City vs Manchester City
17:30 (BST) | RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich 
20:00 (BST) | Arsenal vs Liverpool

....and more

 