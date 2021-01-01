Matchday LIVE: Chelsea vs Porto & PSG vs Bayern Munich in UEFA Champions League action

Chelsea have won each of their last two matches in European competition that were held in Spain, but they have never won three consecutive European matches held in Spain.

Reminder that the match is being held in Sevila due to travel restrictions.

The Blues are unbeaten in the UEFA Champions League this season (P9 W7 D2 L0), and could become the first English to go unbeaten across their first 10 games in a season in the competition since Liverpool in 2017-18.

Whereas Porto have won only one of their 20 UEFA Champions League knockout stage matches as the away side.

The odds look in Chelsea's favour, but there's plenty that can happen in 90 minutes.