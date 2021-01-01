Matchday LIVE: Chelsea vs Man City, Man Utd, Liverpool & Real Madrid in action

Man Utd v Aston Villa

Talk about a bad week at the office for Manchester United. They left it late to snatch a win - a win they maybe didn't deserve - against West Ham in the Premier League last time out, before the Hammers condemned them to an early exit in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Cristiano Ronaldo was among a number of major stars rested as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's gamble backfired and the Portuguese superstar - who is certainly delivering the goals upon his return to the Red Devils - will be tasked with leading a quick turnaround against Aston Villa today.

The man knows how to deliver - and they'll hope he has more than one goal up his sleeve today.