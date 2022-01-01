Matchday LIVE: Chelsea vs Arsenal, Man City vs Brighton, plus Real Madrid, Juventus & PSG in action

No matter what league you're looking to follow, there's certainly a big game on today!

In England, all eyes will be on Arsenal's clash with Chelsea as the Gunners look to make a push towards the top four. Meanwhile, there's also a title race to keep an eye on, as Manchester City look to keep pace with Liverpool atop the league as they take on Brighton.

Spanish giants Real Madrid are closing in on a title of their own, and they'll be facing Osasuna as they inch closer as rivals Atletico Madrid take on Granada. French champions PSG, meanwhile, visit Angers, while Juventus look to continue their top-four push as they face Fiorentina.

And then there's some action in Germany as RB Leipzig host Union Berlin.

Which games will you be keeping an eye on?