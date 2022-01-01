Matchday LIVE: Chelsea and Manchester City in Premier League action plus Coppa Italia final as Juventus face Inter

GOAL: Leeds 0-1 Chelsea
(Mason Mount)
A nightmare start for Leeds United - and a dream for Mason Mount!
The England international fires Chelsea into an early lead at Elland Road, smashing a cut-back inside the box into the roof of the net and over Illan Meslier.
Shades of their early capitulation to Arsenal must be flashing before the eyes of the Whites. Their survival mission is on the rocks already - again.
KO: Leeds v Chelsea
In the words of Mike and the Mechanics, all Leeds need is a miracle.
But they might just get one against an out-of-sorts Chelsea.
We're underway at Elland Road!
Around the grounds
Leeds v Chelsea
We're closing in on kick-off at Elland Road, but there are other games outside our three matches that will impact Europe today.
Leicester City will face already relegated Norwich City and Watford - another team doomed to the drop - will face another rival near the bottom end of the table in Everton in the Premier League.
Plus, Atletico Madrid will look to back up Madrid derby glory against Elche in La Liga.
Big night for Bate
First Premier League start for Lew Bate
Team News: Wolves v Man City
Chiquinho's first start for Wolves
Pedro & Raul up top
Our line-up for #WOLMCI!
🐺📋 pic.twitter.com/K16qzs7akO
TEAM NEWS
XI | Ederson, Cancelo, Fernandinho, Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Bernardo, Sterling, De Bruyne, Foden
SUBS | Steffen, Ake, Jesus, Grealish, Mahrez, Egan-Riley, Mbete, Palmer, Lavia#ManCity | @HaysTechnology pic.twitter.com/nsaO0RoDUc
Team News: Juve v Inter
🏆🇮🇹 𝗗𝗘𝗥𝗕𝗬 𝗗'𝗖𝗢𝗣𝗣𝗔 𝗜𝗧𝗔𝗟𝗜𝗔 𝗫𝗜 📝#JuveInter #CoppaItaliaFrecciarossa #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/CjHpkQi34s— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) May 11, 2022
📣 | LINE-UP— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) May 11, 2022
Simone Inzaghi's starting 1️⃣1️⃣ for #JuventusInter 👇
Powered by @EASPORTSFIFA#CoppaItaliaFrecciarossa #FORZAINTER ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/Fd2b8JFAGQ
Under the lights
Wolves v Man City
Wolves v Man City coming up this evening.
🐺🏟 pic.twitter.com/mtADDyzhHA
Only one can stand...
Juventus v Inter
Just look at how beautiful the Coppa Italia is
Serie A titans battle for cup glory
Juve v Inter
But the biggest game of all today takes place outside of British shores, in the capital of Rome, in Italy.
It's Coppa italia time - and just like the Supercopa final earlier this year, it is Serie A title holders Inter versus Juventus, the most storied club in Scudetto history.
Cup finals don't get much bigger than this - and it's going to be an absolute cracker, we hope.
Let us know if you're looking forward to it in the comments below.
City eye restoration at summit against hosts
Wolves v Man City
But there's just as much at stake for another Premier League side as Leeds too - albeit at the other end of the table.
Manchester City are joint-level at the summit after Liverpool's own successful trip to the Midlands on Tuesday against Aston Villa - but Pep Guardiola's side can open up three-point daylight again with victory over Wolves.
Even a draw would be enough for the Citizens to move clear on their own two legs - and their destiny would remain firmly in their hands. Bruno Lage and company stand in their way.
Blues seek security as Whites chase safety
Leeds v Chelsea
So, first out of the gate on our agenda today will be one of English football's great rivalries, stretching the distance of the M1 - but there is more at stake than a trip up and down the country.
Chelsea have faltered since making the FA Cup final and though they should still secure Champions League football, their form is still an issue for Thomas Tuchel.
A bounce-back against Leeds is likely on the cards - but with the Whites now in the relegation zone, it is a madcap dive for safety from Jesse Marsch's Gandhi-quoting men that they must deliver at Elland Road.
Team News: Leeds v Chelsea
📋 Four changes for #LUFC tonight, as Cooper, Struijk, Bate and Rodrigo all come in against Chelsea pic.twitter.com/yiIv0bNpqd— Leeds United (@LUFC) May 11, 2022
Here's your Chelsea side tonight! 👊@ParimatchGlobal | #LeeChe pic.twitter.com/89lb8HkcG8— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 11, 2022
Today's order of play
1930/1430/1130: Leeds United v Chelsea
2000/1500/1200: Juventus v Inter
2015/1515/1215: Wolves v Manchester City
(All times BST/EST/PT)
Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe today!