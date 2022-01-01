Man Utd 1 (7)-(8) Middlesbrough

Manchester United fans, look away now - you all know how this one turned out.

Ralf Rangnick's revolution at Old Trafford has not quite been the runaway success some of its results might suggest, but it has appeared to have balanced out the final run of form that ended Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reign.

But last night was one of those games where nothing seemed to go right for the Red Devils, wasting several chances that they likely would have put away with little fuss on any other day.

When Jadon Sancho's opener was matched by a controversial Matt Crooks finish in the second half, the sense that it would not be their night hung in the air - and so it was when Anthony Elanga put his finish over the crossbar in the penalty shootout. Can their Premier League rivals avoid a similar fate today?